Biden declares 5 counties in state disaster areas

The Biden administration has declared Arkansas a federal disaster area, securing funding and other support for people affected by a string of deadly tornadoes that swept through the northeastern part of the state on Dec. 10-11.

Those storms left two people dead and destroyed or damaged more than 250 homes across Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties. Hundreds of individuals and families were displaced, according to assessments from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

"Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday morning in a tweet. "Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for quick response."

Hutchinson on Monday formally requested federal aid to help the state recover from the storms. In his letter to Biden, dated Dec. 20, the governor said affected counties "are in dire need of assistance in order to help individuals regain suitable living conditions that cannot be obtained at their current financial status."

"Because several of the hardest hit areas also experienced major damage to infrastructure, industry, trade and local businesses, as well as agricultural enterprises, it is expected that applications for disaster related unemployment will be high," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Arkansas, including an EF4 that began in Arkansas and an EF3 in northern Mississippi County that led to the bulk of that weekend's damage. The two fatalities were in Monette and Leachville.

The major disaster declaration for Arkansas includes assistance for "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," a news release Friday from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said.

"Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide," that news release said.

The funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is a welcome relief for the counties and towns still reeling from the storms, which caused destruction and deaths across multiple states.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said many families are still homeless and she worries about where they will go if they are unable to find new housing or rebuild structures that were damaged. The federal money is "fantastic news," she said.

"It will really provide a lot more help for the people," Lewallen said. "A lot of these people have pretty much lost everything. The federal disaster money is going to make a big difference for them."

More than 70 homes in Poinsett County, where Trumann is located, were a total loss, she said. About 80 had major damage. Two people were hospitalized and listed as in critical condition because of injuries from the storms, she said.

In nearby Craighead County, news of the additional aid was also welcome as local officials continued cleanup efforts and assistance for displaced families ahead of Christmas.

"We had several communities hit pretty hard," Marty Boyd, Craighead County sheriff, said. "So any federal funding would be needed and greatly appreciated without a doubt."

In his Dec. 20 letter to the White House, Hutchinson said FEMA estimated that more than $3 million would be needed to "cover the cost of temporary housing, repair and replacement housing, as well as provide for other needs required by citizens of these communities."

"The individuals that reside in the five counties are seeking to remain in their communities but asking for assistance to repair their property," Hutchinson said.

The letter said FEMA also estimated housing assistance for 321 households and 174 requiring "other needs assistance." The letter identified high poverty rates in the Arkansas Delta as a pressing contextual factor for federal assistance.

"Severe poverty is a major component in economic depression, leading to the need for assistance," Hutchinson wrote.

The FEMA assistance applies to homeowners and renters affected by the storms who live in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties, according to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

"If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible," a news release from the agency detailing how to obtain the aid said. "By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance."

Of the 375 homes assessed by disaster relief agencies, nearly half were uninsured and more than 20% of the residents of those homes were low-income, the letter the governor sent to the president said.

The document says disaster relief may include help with temporary housing and home repairs along with other programs to assist individuals and families.

Assistance for small businesses is also available.

The fastest way to apply for aid is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central time, except for Christmas Day, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 during which they will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central time.

Those needing assistance can also use the FEMA app on a smartphone.