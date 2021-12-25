Canceled flights muddle travel plans

Air travel snarled Friday for thousands of Christmas travelers when their flights were canceled at the last-minute because of a spike of omicron coronavirus infections among airline workers.

Other factors, such as weather, are also causing cancellations and are expected to continue into Sunday.

The disruption comes during one of the busiest travel periods in years, after many people spent the holidays at home last year because of the pandemic. The airlines said they were working hard to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

The number of cancellations globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day added up to more than 3,500 flights, the Flight Aware website showed.

That represented a relatively small percentage of the roughly 80,000 arrivals on any given day. The Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen nearly 30 million people from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, compared with nearly 44 million during the holiday season before the pandemic.

According to TSA data, since Dec. 16, more than 2 million people have passed through its security checkpoints almost every day -- approximately double the number recorded on the same days last year. The 2,081,297 passengers recorded Wednesday surpassed the number reported the same day in 2019 -- before the pandemic.





The cancellations are a jarring disruption in a holiday season shadowed by the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant, which now accounts for more than 70% of new cases in the United States.

United Airlines canceled 176 flights of its 4,000 domestic and international flights scheduled at dozens of airports Friday, mostly because of crew members calling in sick, said Joshua Freed, a spokesman for the Chicago-based carrier. At least 44 more flights today had already been canceled by Friday, he said.

A spokeswoman for Delta Air Lines said that airline had canceled 158 of the 3,100 flights scheduled for Christmas Eve. The Atlanta-based airline was exhausting "all options and resources," including rerouting and substituting planes and crews to cover scheduled flights, she said.

The cancellations were caused by "a combination of issues, including weather and omicron," and Delta expected at least 150 more cancellations over the weekend, spokeswoman Kate Modolo said.

Alaska Airlines had 17 cancellations Thursday after a growing number of crew members reported exposure to the virus, but the carrier needed to scrap only nine flights Friday, according to a spokesperson.

Other airlines, including JetBlue and Allegiant, did the same, according to Flight Aware, although American Airlines said it had no cancellations. American said it had "nothing to report," and Southwest Airlines said "things are running smoothly."

JetBlue, which FlightAware said had canceled nearly 150 flights over Friday and today, did not respond to a request for comment.

While most travelers have been able to get where they are going, hundreds of people who had anticipated the first near-normal holiday season in years when they booked their flights instead had to scramble for alternatives.

Mats, blankets and pillows littered the floors of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Christmas Eve morning. The impromptu accommodations were removed before sunrise as people who had spent the night there scrambled to rebook flights.

Joe Lampkin, a traveler from the Minneapolis area, was waiting near Gate D4 early Friday, trying to get on a flight later in the morning to Seattle, where his family was waiting for him.

"Hopefully that one doesn't get canceled," he said.

Flight delays and cancellations because of staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines had encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year when travel resumed.

The United States is now recording nearly 187,000 new daily coronavirus cases, a 55% increase over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times' tracker.

Similar problems were cropping up around the globe as airline staff members called in to report illnesses or exposures to the virus.

"A large number of our front-line team members are being required to test and isolate" because of close contacts amid the increasing number of cases in the general community, said a representative for Australia-based Jetstar Airways, which had to cancel about 80 flights.

A Sydney Airport spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald that 80 domestic flight cancellations Friday would ultimately affect more than 500 flights. About 50 flights in and out of Melbourne Airport were reportedly canceled, as well.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul trans-Atlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a "massive rise" in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a "large buffer" of additional staffing for the period, airlines said.

To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

England said this week that it was reducing the number of isolation days for people showing covid-19 symptoms to seven days from 10 days, a change that officials said could help alleviate the shortages.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened isolation rules but only for health care workers.

Bastian on Tuesday sent a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking it to reconsider its recommendation for a 10-day quarantine following an infection. Delta proposed a 5-day waiting period for vaccinated employees with breakthrough cases.

"Our employees represent an essential workforce to enable Americans who need to travel domestically and internationally," the letter said. "With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations."

Staffing shortages have been affecting a range of service industries as the virus continues spreading.

Information for this article was contributed by Giulia Heyward, Derrick Bryson Taylor, Yan Zhuang, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times; by David McHugh and Tali Arbel of The Associated Press; and by Maria Luisa Paul and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post.