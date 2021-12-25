Church notes: Christmas services at area churches

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Monday, McKay Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will host Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. today. New Year's Eve service will be at 6 p.m.

Regular Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will reopen Jan. 7.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, hosts Christmas Day worship in conjunction with the regular Sunday morning service Dec. 26. Bible study is at 8:30 a.m. at the church and online at Google Meet.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites the community to a Service of Lessons and Carols beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.

All are warmly invited to worship with us. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church office will be closed on Dec. 27.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rogers, 824 W. Oak St., will have no service on Christmas Day.

Information: 636-4072.

__

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Several activities of the church are on hold through the holiday season and will resume on Jan. 9, including Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults; Children's Church; FPC Youth Group activities and Confirmation classes. Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir practices will resume in January.

The church office will be closed on Dec. 31.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

