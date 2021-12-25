Driver dies after car skids off interstate, crashes into tree

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Jason Price, 47, of Hoover, Ala., was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on I-40 in Franklin County. While making a left-hand curve, his 2005 Honda went briefly onto the shoulder of the roadway, causing Price to overcorrect and the vehicle to skid sideways into the median.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]





There, the Honda struck a tree on the passenger side, fatally injuring Price, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time to be clear and dry, the report states.