Driver dies after car skids off interstate, crashes into tree

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:12 a.m.

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Jason Price, 47, of Hoover, Ala., was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on I-40 in Franklin County. While making a left-hand curve, his 2005 Honda went briefly onto the shoulder of the roadway, causing Price to overcorrect and the vehicle to skid sideways into the median.

There, the Honda struck a tree on the passenger side, fatally injuring Price, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time to be clear and dry, the report states.

