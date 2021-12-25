Drivetime Mahatma Not so fast, there's a process for speed bump installation

Dear Mahatma: How does one go about getting a speed bump installed on a street in Our Town? -- Zoom They Go

Dear Zoom: The country singer Luke Combs has a song, "Be Careful What You Wish For."

That's not an original thought on his part, but it's a good point.

Speed bumps have a purpose, but they also bug a lot of people. Wisdom says to move carefully in this direction.

Having said that, the city of Little Rock has a process by which a speed bump may be installed. The process is described on the city's website.

A speed bump requires that support -- by way of petition -- should be obtained from a majority of affected residents.

A traffic engineering study, which includes alternate traffic control measures, should precede installation.

A speed study must show that the 85th percentile speed is 10 mph or more than the posted speed limit with a minimum 85th percentile of 38 mph.

A speed bump should only be installed on local two-lane residential streets with more than 500 and fewer than 1,500 vehicles per day, with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or lower.

A speed bump shouldn't be installed on a street that has lots of emergency, transit or long-wheel-base vehicles.

Dear Mahatma: Driving on Cantrell Road west of Interstate 430, I encountered a late-model Mustang with dual exhaust pipes -- whose mufflers apparently had been surgically removed or rendered inoperative -- leaving a decibel level/vibration wake that would have triggered alarms from a seismic monitor. I'll give the driver credit for honesty, because his car had a personalized plate reading VRYLOUD. -- Doug

Dear Doug: Ah, yes, this brings back memories of an old favorite.

That is, Arkansas Code Annotated 27-37-601. It says every motor vehicle shall have a factory-installed muffler or one duplicating factory specs. This is to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke.

Yes, tickets are issued. No, those tickets aren't tracked, because a loud muffler isn't a moving violation.

PLATES RUNNETH OVER

We are constantly bugged here at the Traffic Desk about vanity license plates. We are told, by She Who Must Be Obeyed, that not enough of them are published.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. This makes us want to head to the serenity of a golf course, an activity that always lowers our blood pressure. (That was a joke.)

In any event, here is a Christmas present to all. And to all a good night.

• Vanity plate seen on a Ram truck: EMBALMR.

• Vanity plate seen on a Subaru: SUBAROW.

• Vanity plate seen around town: CURRENC.

• Vanity plate: WHOODAT. It's football thing.

• Vanity plate in Fort Smith: MUDDOBR.

• Vanity plate on a black Toyota: XCALIBR

• Vanity plate on a Lexus SUV: TVMOM. Anyone out there know something?

• Vanity plate on a Corvette in Fayetteville: BADBLUE.

• Vanity plate: WNDPWR.

• Vanity plate: THEHEMI, on a red Dodge truck.

• Vanity plate: SALTH2O.

• Vanity plate: ZELDA.

• Vanity plate: 3WISHES.

• Vanity plate: JUJU 23

• Vanity plate on an Audi: IRON4U.

