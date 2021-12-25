Johnson feeds off Walton crowd

FAYETTEVILLE -- Asked to describe the best game of his Razorbacks life, Kamani Johnson commenced on the crowd.

In his Razorbacks career longest 16:32 off the bench minutes in last Tuesday night's Arkansas 81-55 victory over Elon University at Walton Arena, the 6-7, 235 transfer forward via the University of Arkansas at Little Rock registered his Razorbacks career highs 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Yet he described the crowd impacting above all. The now 10-2 Razorbacks had been consecutive Saturdays embarrassed, 88-66 by Oklahoma in Tulsa and 89-81 by Hofstra in North Little Rock. Against the now 3-10 Elon Phoenix, scheduled as Arkansas' post final exams/Christmas gimme, Arkansas began bumbling again. Committing seven of their first-half eight turnovers during the first 13 minutes, Coach Eric Musselman's Hogs trailed 26-21 with 6:11 before intermission.

They entered intermission, up 38-26. The crowd under the Elon basket especially inspired non-stop through key stops.

"Honestly it was the fans, man," Johnson replied upon asked the impetus of the 17-0 run. "They gave us a big push. I know when I got my block in and Jax (via Texas A&M transfer Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson) hit a three right after me the arena just erupted. So we just fed off the fans. I mean we appreciate them. We had two tough losses and they stuck with us. We just fed off of them."

The crowd frenzy behind the Elon basket became instantly contagious arena wide.

"The people on the baseline, the student section, everybody was just into it, Johnson said. "When everybody's into it, it just makes it easier for us. We just feed off that energy."

Since that possession was in progress, it was pure crowd energy unimpeded by the constantly competing canned noise during pauses in play.

Seems some can't process that spontaneously inspired crowds can be a game-changing force, but that a recording of Queen chanting "We Will Rock You" is -- well -- a recording of Queen chanting "We Will Rock You."

For wife Danyelle and daughter Mariah to spend much time with him during this since postgame Tuesday Christmas break before the Hogs practice tonight, Eric Musselman said they'd better get used to watching Mississippi State film.

Mississippi State opens Arkansas' SEC season Wednesday in Starkville, Miss.

Musselman likely will be just as aptly reviewing his own team's film.

He's still sorting as the SEC starts.

Power forwards Johnson and Trey Wade and shooting guard Jaxson Robinson's emergence vs. Elon coincides with early-season mainstay forwards Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude recently struggling.

Toney, the MVP when the Hogs in November swept Kansas State and Cincinnati to win the Hall Fame Classic in Kansas City, and Umude combined just 12 minutes vs. Elon.

Certainly Johnson, Wade and Jaxson Robinson merit more playing time based on last Tuesday, but the Hogs' 9-0 start indicates they still need Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude up to par.