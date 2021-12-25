Lil Bit of destruction

We had a darling black and white 9-month-old kitten and it was her first Christmas. Our son and his wife had come in from out of town to spend Thanksgiving Day with us, and the day after Thanksgiving our daughter-in-law helped me decorate our tree. She did a beautiful job, balancing the placement of the ornaments perfectly. It was truly perfectly done.

Our son and daughter-in-law left to return to their home on Saturday. On Sunday we went to church, and when we returned home, the bottom one-third of the Christmas tree was bare. The lights were on the floor under the tree, and the ornaments were scattered all over the house.

Lil Bit must have had quite a time playing with them.

Lil Bit is no longer with us, but we have had numerous cats as pets, and every one of them has done their part in un-decorating the Christmas tree, but none of them have matched Lil Bit. We learned to never put any of the fragile ornaments on the lower part of the tree.

KAREN LITTRELL

Conway

Thankful for savior

I intend to spend Christmas Day much the same as Thanksgiving Day--thanking the Lord for coming to Earth to save my soul.

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

What Christmas is

My mother, who grew up during the Depression era, described highlights of her Christmas and that of her siblings. On Christmas Eve, the 13 children would hang a sock from a nail on the wall or perhaps leave the sock on the kitchen table to be filled Christmas morning with an apple, orange, and a few pieces of candy.

When returning to the one-room schoolhouse, she would relate to the other students about how Santa had brought her dolls, toys, and all kinds of extravagant gifts. Of course the other children didn't receive any of those gifts either. Times were extremely hard in rural Arkansas.

As the years progressed, the wonders of Christmas changed, but some things stayed the same. There were many more yummy treats, twinkling lights, delightful parties, expensive gifts, and an assortment of greeting cards, and the commercialization of Christmas went full force.

I would prefer the simple celebration in which a family would have a special meal, maybe "tinsel icicles" on a small tree taken from the nearby woods. The children would make popcorn strings and various paper cutouts to hang on the tree. The Christmas story would be read, foreheads kissed, and everyone, including the grownups, got a good night's sleep.

My mother really loves Christmas. She treasures her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The meaning of family, love, and food and a savior who came so we all could eventually have a perfect life continues.

Thank you, Lord Jesus, for your wisdom, which you give abundantly, and for coming to Earth so we could experience what Christmas truly is: you and you alone.

JANICE HOUSLEY

Mabelvale

On the element of joy

One procedure I like to use when discerning a passage of Holy Writ is noting what the passage does not say. For instance, on that memorable evening slightly over 2,000 years ago, the heavenly messenger did "not" announce to the lowly shepherds, "... behold, I bring you good news of great 'happiness'."

Like the subtle but distinct difference between the emotions guilt and shame--guilt being accusatory but redeemable, whereas shame is a more deeply embedded, more permanent condition of remorse--joy and happiness, though often used interchangeably, are not the same.

Happiness is a shallow stream, sometimes bubbly and boisterous, sometimes languid and sluggish, depending upon circumstances. Joy is a deeper river, peaceful, serene, secure as the stars in their courses.

A trip to my concordance revealed that joy is referenced 50 times in the New Testament, while happiness does not appear, although I found six references to happy. That indicates to me that joy is the better choice to pursue as a goal rather than happiness.

The Christian martyrs who suffered in Rome's Colosseum, and in other scenarios as well, were surely not happy about their circumstances, but certainly possessed sufficient joy from simply being a follower of Jesus that allowed them to unflinchingly endure their persecution. A lasting sense of joy clearly outweighs transitory happiness.

May we all have a joyful Christmas and a peaceful new year.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy

Very special wrapping

When I was growing up, my family usually opened our Christmas gifts together with my aunt and her family. After we opened the presents, we joked about how Aunt Blanche always salvaged a certain piece of florist-type green foil to reuse the next year. Over time, the foil gradually shrunk in size due to wear and tear at the edges, but its value increased proportionally.

It was always fun and exciting to see whose present would have that special wrapping. We continued this tradition for at least 30 years. I don't remember the gifts it contained, but I will never forget that very special green foil.

PATTY BESOM

Fayetteville