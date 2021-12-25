Man arrested after

I-630 chase, crash

Arkansas State Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after a car pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to an arrest report.

A trooper tried to stop Jonathan Harris, 18, of Little Rock, for maintaining, or driving continuously, in the left lane of traffic on Interstate 630 westbound around 2 p.m. Thursday, the report states.

Harris fled west on I-630 at high speeds, weaving between vehicles, before taking the exit onto University Avenue, crashing into a car and then a tree, according to the report.

Police said that while Harris fled on foot from the crash, he threw away a Glock pistol, which was later recovered. Harris was caught and arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle also fled on foot, though the report did not identify the person, and it was not immediately apparent if the person was caught or charged.