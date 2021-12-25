Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:39 a.m.

Man arrested after

I-630 chase, crash

Arkansas State Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after a car pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to an arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]


A trooper tried to stop Jonathan Harris, 18, of Little Rock, for maintaining, or driving continuously, in the left lane of traffic on Interstate 630 westbound around 2 p.m. Thursday, the report states.

Harris fled west on I-630 at high speeds, weaving between vehicles, before taking the exit onto University Avenue, crashing into a car and then a tree, according to the report.

Police said that while Harris fled on foot from the crash, he threw away a Glock pistol, which was later recovered. Harris was caught and arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle also fled on foot, though the report did not identify the person, and it was not immediately apparent if the person was caught or charged.

Print Headline: Man arrested after I-630 chase, crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT