• Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in "Thoughts of a Colored Man," a milestone made even more remarkable because he also wrote the play. The actor-turned-playwright was pressed into acting duties at the last moment on Tuesday to keep his show open as Broadway battles the covid-19 surge. In doing so, he saved at least one performance. "Like any other actor, I've always wanted to make my Broadway acting debut in whatever show wanted to hire me," Scott says. "I did not know it was going to happen like this and on my show during the same season." Scott's path to the stage was frantic on Tuesday. He had left the theater and was on a subway platform waiting for a train to take him home to Brooklyn when he got the call from producers: Come back to the John Golden Theatre right now. Two non-covid-19 illnesses had already stretched the seven-person cast but now an actor had tested positive for covid-19. While everyone waited for a PCR result to see if it was a false positive, Scott was readied to play Wisdom, a 65-year-old man. He was hooked up to a microphone and crew members pieced together a costume for him. A stage manager printed out the script and Scott highlighted his lines. At 7:55 p.m., the second test came back -- positive. Five minutes later, Scott was onstage. "It was just beautiful to be up there with my brothers -- we are all family now -- and for me to be able to step in to save the show for that night so the audience can get what they deserve. They purchased tickets. They're traveling to come see us," Scott said. "They are also battling and trying to stay diligent with being safe with this new variant but still wanting to come out and support us." His heroic efforts saved that night but it wasn't enough. Late Thursday, covid-19 claimed "Thoughts of a Colored Man," joining "Waitress" and "Jagged Little Pill" as these and other shows have closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

• "Home Alone" actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma this week after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking Wednesday on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said. Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called "Buzzed with Buzz," which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray. An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said "This is how you die," but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported. "Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that," his attorney Scott Adams said.