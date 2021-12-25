Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brenda Sheridan, school board chairperson in Loudoun County, Va.; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine writer; Jelani Cobb of the Columbia Journalism School. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Taped interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Fred Upton, R-Mich. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Jha; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

