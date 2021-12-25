Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

College games postponed

No. 5 UCLA's men's basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing covid-19 outbreak within the program. The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused. Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference. Elsewhere, Maryland announced that its Tuesday game against in-state opponent Loyola has been called off because of covid-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terrapins are looking for a replacement opponent.

FOOTBALL

Passenger killed in fatal crash

A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said. The passenger -- Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas -- died at a hospital after Thursday night's crash along a road near Aldie, Va., according to the Loudoun County sheriff's office. Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Va., was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement. The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday. No charges were immediately filed, said sheriff's office spokesman Kraig Troxell. Everett, a special teams captain in 2018, is in his seventh season for Washington. He was placed on the team's reserve/non-football injury list. Everett has two career interceptions. He has played in 14 games this year, making 5 solo tackles and assisting on 5 others.