100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1921

MALVERN -- Upon serving a search warrant on Tom Bourland who carries the United States mail on Route No. 4 of this city. ... Sheriff D.S. Bray and Deputy Harp Leiper secured two gallons of mountain dew. The officers had a tip some time ago that the carrier of this route was carrying something more than mail, and when they confronted him he admitted the charge, according to officers, and handed over the evidence. He was then allowed to proceed to the post office where he delivered the mail and was ordered to appear before Judge J. M. Caldwell. Bourland pleaded guilty to transporting liquor and was fined $200.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1971

• Children of Arkansas were treated to a special Christmas gift this week in a decision by the City Manager Board to buy two polar bear cubs for the Little Rock Zoo. ... Purchase of the two cubs is insurance that the zoo will continue to have polar bears when Al, the elder polar bear, is no longer around. It is hoped that the pair eventually will have cubs of their own, establishing a family as a zoo attraction. ... The two polar bear cubs will bring enjoyment worth a lot more than the $4,500 it will cost to buy them.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1996

ARKADELPHIA -- The auction of a Tickle Me Elmo doll Monday raised $1,000 for 12 college students who hope to minister next year to Guatemalan orphans. Pastor Lyndol Loyd of Manchester United Methodist Church donated his 7-month-old daughter's Christmas present to help send members of the Henderson State University-Ouachita Baptist University Wesley Foundation to Guatemala City. ... As of Friday, Christian radio station KYTN-FM 107.7, had failed to receive any bids on the doll. But by Saturday, Quin Godsey, owner and operator of Godsey Cleaners in North Little Rock, had read a news account of the effort. "He submitted the winning bid of $1,000 because he saw the article in Saturday's Democrat-Gazette," said Johnny Jackson Jr., operations manager of the Little Rock radio station. "He picked up his Elmo Monday." Loyd telephoned the station and was "delighted to get the news," Jackson said.

10 years ago

Dec. 25, 2011

HASKELL -- For Christmas this year, Allie Hobby, who turns 4 in February, wanted her own horse -- one that she could ride in local rodeos. So when Allie's Papaw -- or "Pa" for short -- heard about a Nov. 19 horse auction in Saline County, the family made plans to attend. This wasn't a typical auction, however. Earlier this year, when the Arkansas Department of Correction retired nearly 100 horses from its prison-farm herds, the agency decided to offer the public a chance to buy the animals. Some of the horses' lineage could be traced back to legendary sire Joe Hancock, a large quarter horse that became a match-racing sensation in Texas during the first half of the 1900s. Hancock sired 15 foal crops that produced 155 registered foals. Pa -- also known as Tom Jackson of Lonoke County -- found an advertisement about the auction in a horse magazine. "We're gonna give this a shot," he declared. His wife, Carolyn -- or as Allie calls her, "Nanny" -- agreed. "This is such a sweet tale of what can happen when little girl meets a big horse." So on Nov. 18, little Allie arrived at the Saline County Fairgrounds to look for her Christmas horse. Pa, Nanny and Allie's mother, Pepper Hobby of Haskell, accompanied her. As they looked around, Pepper saw a palomino go by. "Nanny, that one catches my eye," Pepper recalled saying. The blond horse caught Allie's eye, too. A few minutes later, the family found the man running the auction and told him they were looking for a horse that Allie could handle. "I'll show you one," they said he declared and headed straight toward that palomino. Her name was Sugar Cube. Allie was enchanted. "We put Allie on her, and Allie rode her basically the whole day," Pepper said.