Pine Bluff police: 2 dead in Christmas morning shootings

Two men were shot to death in separate incidents early Christmas morning in Pine Bluff, according to police.



In the first incident, dispatchers with the Pine Bluff Police Department received a call at 3:01 a.m. of a shooting at 318 W. 15th Ave. When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in a car in front of this address. A second male with a gunshot wound was also present.



One of the males in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office and identified as 30-year-old Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson, according to a police news release. The second male, whose name was not released, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. His injury is reported to be non-life-threatening.



The second male told police that he and Henderson were in the car at the intersection of Fifth and University avenues when a male began firing at their vehicle. The male with Henderson said he drove the car to 318 W. 15th Ave. to call 911.



In the second incident, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Blake Street around 4:30 a.m. Shortly after starting to look for where the gunshots were coming from, a shooting was called in at Ernesto’s Club at 218 S. Blake St., police said.



When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in a car in the parking lot of Ernesto’s on the south side of the building. The male in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office and identified as 24-year-old Deondrick Clark, according to police.



Police do not have suspects for either of the killings and asked that anyone with information to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.



Both bodies will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies to determine the official cause and manner of death. These are the city’s 28th and 29th homicides this year.