Police in standoff after fatal stabbing





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police were in a standoff with a suspect Friday evening after a man was stabbed to death in the early morning hours.

Fayetteville police received a call at 12:52 a.m. Friday about a stabbing at 1889 N. College Ave. The building once housed an AQ Chicken Express restaurant. Officers found an injured man in the parking lot, according to a Police Department social media post.

The man, 30, had an apparent stab wound. Officers and paramedics rendered aid, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead, the post states.

Detectives believed the man who was stabbed and the assailant knew each other, and that they had an argument leading to an altercation, according to the post.

Police served a search warrant at a residence near Tamarack Street and Hemlock Place in Springdale, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman. There, they found the suspected assailant alone inside, he said.

Springdale police began negotiating with him about 10:30 a.m. Friday over the phone to get him to come out, Taylor said. As of Friday afternoon, the man was still inside the residence.



