PREP BASKETBALL: River Gosvener makes quick transition to head coach at his alma mater Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE -- In the back corner of the gym, River Gosvener sat with his young family as a girls basketball game played out on the court.

It was just a few short years ago that Gosvener was a star point guard in this same gym, zipping up and down this same court, leading the Huntsville Eagles to multiple state tournament appearances.

On this December night, bouncing his young son Callahan on his knee, Gosvener anxiously glanced at the scoreboard clock, counting down the seconds before he would head back to the locker room to prepare for the boys' game.

Life comes fast sometimes, but Gosvener never imagined the warp speed his career and life would take from a standout player at Huntsville in 2015 to leading the boys' basketball program in 2021, just over five years later.

In just his second year of coaching after earning his degree from Arkansas Tech where he spent one season as a walk-on on the men's basketball team, Gosvener has rocketed from seventh-grade boys coach to now coaching the senior high team at his alma mater.

"It's been crazy," Gosvener said. "I love basketball, so it's been good. It's definitely been hectic and I've just been kind of rolling with it and taking it as it goes. But liking basketball a lot, it hasn't been too bad. I like being around it, so the more basketball, the better for me."

Last year as a rookie coach, Gosvener led the seventh-grade boys' basketball program at Rogers Elmwood Middle School. As luck would have it, a position for a seventh-grade boys basketball coach at his alma mater opened and Gosvener jumped at the chance to return home.

"The opening they had here was for seventh-grade basketball and high school assistant," said Gosvener. "But before the season started, I was made the junior high coach because that coach resigned."

That was just the beginning.

NEXT MAN UP

Gosvener had barely gotten his seat warm on the senior high bench when the former high school basketball coach, Grant Myrick, was placed on leave four games into the start of the season. Gosvener was elevated to take over the team, first as an interim.

Just last week, the Huntsville school board voted to make Gosvener the permanent coach, which will take effect in January when the new contract will begin.

Huntsville Athletic Director Tom McCullough said Gosvener was the right man to take over the boys' program team despite his relative inexperience on the bench.

"He's mature beyond his years," said McCullough. "We saw that as he came through here as a player. He was always a little more mature than the average high school student.

"It's unfortunate that we had to do it like this, but it was good that he was able to come over here this year and be able to step into this role. We have all the confidence in the world in him. The kids love him, the parents love him. He's a hometown kid and he's a class act all the way."

Currently, Gosvener is a one-man coaching staff. He still has the seventh-grade boys that he was originally hired to coach, and the junior high boys that he was given when the previous coach resigned, and now the senior high boys.

McCullough said he is trying to find an assistant coach, but the timing in the middle of the school year is proving to be a challenge.

"We know we have to get him some help," McCullough said, "but he's young."

BACK TO HIS ROOTS

On this December night as the Eagles took the floor against Pea Ridge in the 4A-1 Conference opener, River and his wife Kasey, who also graduated from Huntsville in 2016, were surrounded by family. Each took turns entertaining Callahan, who is 7 months old.

Kasey is the volleyball coach at Huntsville, taking the job right out of college last year, while River spent a year in Rogers.

When the job opened at Huntsville last summer, River jumped at the chance to come back home.

"I knew I wanted to come back to Huntsville," he said. "I just like the community. The community was good to me when I was playing here and going through school. My family is here and I know everybody here. So that was kind of the original plan. I didn't know it would be this soon obviously, but my goal, whenever I decided that I wanted to coach, was to come back to Huntsville and coach here.

"Hopefully I'm here forever. We'll see."

Gosvener said the timing was perfect for his return to his old school, particularly now that he and Kasey are parents of a rambunctious little boy.

He also admits that coaching three different teams at the same time is a challenge, but he is married to a coach who understands the commitment it takes to make career and family work.

"It was just best for my family and best for me," he said. "I'd be lying if I said it's not difficult. There's a lot on my plate right now, but I'm just taking it in stride. My wife is awesome. She helps me through the whole thing. She does a great job of taking care of the kiddo when I'm away at games most nights. She makes it easy on me."

A MENTOR TO LEAN ON

Across the gym floor that bears his name, Jim Stafford looked on intently as the Eagles fell behind by double-digits to Pea Ridge. The Hall of Fame coach with 1,098 career wins, has no doubts that Huntsville made the right decision to hand the program over to one of his former players.

"I'm real proud of him," said Stafford. "He was an outstanding player and an outstanding kid in school. He never missed a day of practice. He's a good role model for any kid who plays in his program. He's very deserving of this job, and I'm glad when the job came open that they promoted him."

Gosvener makes no secret that his program will mirror the Huntsville style employed by Stafford for 25 years, where he compiled a 528-228 record and a state championship in 2007.

"I talk to Coach Staff frequently and even before I came back here, we'd go have breakfast," Gosvener said. "If I have any questions about anything, I can call him and I know that he will help me or come to practice. He'll do whatever he can and I know that."

Already Stafford has helped with a few practices when junior high games took Gosvener on the road. But Stafford was also quick to say that the program is Gosvener's now, not his.

"I told the kids, that if I tell them something and he tells them something, they need to do what he tells them because we may have different ideas and there's more than one way to play basketball," Stafford said. "He's the one they've got to please."

ALWAYS AN EAGLE

Coming back home can be difficult for a young coach. Gosvener is barely older than the players on his team and played with an older brother of one of his current players.

But Gosvener, who led the Eagles to back-to-back state tournament appearances as a junior and senior, said he does not anticipate that being an issue.

"A lot of them, they watched me growing up," he said of his current team. "And when I would come home from college we'd play pickup ball and stuff. But they have adjusted really well to me being the head coach and they respect me. They play super hard. I could not ask to have better kids. They have done everything I've asked them to do. But that's just Huntsville kids. I tell everyone Huntsville's got great kids. It's just different. I don't know what it is, but they are very coachable and they love basketball. I could not ask anything more out of them."

Stafford offered his young protege' some simple advice from his half-century of coaching experience.

"I told him not everybody is going to like him," said Stafford. "And probably if you're trying to make all of them happy, you're probably not doing a very good job. But I think he'll handle everything well. He's got a good knowledge of the game. He was an intelligent player and a smart kid, a 4.0 kid, and those kids make the best coaches."

On this Friday night, the Eagles put on a torrid fourth-quarter surge that came within a whisker of a monument victory before a buzzer-beating three-pointer sealed their fate. It was the kind of comeback that Gosvener would have been in the middle of as a player, so it was no surprise to see his fire and passion as a coach come flooding through to his players.

River Gosvener, reacts to a call in a game against Pea Ridge on Friday, December 17, 2021, during the 1st half of play at Charles Berry Gym, Huntsville. Gosvener, a former star player for the Eagles, has taken over the senior boys basketball team at Huntsville. Visit nwaonline.com/211218Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

