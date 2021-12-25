See something

We had attended the Children's Mass, made the trek to my aunt's house in the country, and finally, blessedly, returned home to get ready for Santa. Being a kid at Christmas is a unique type of excitement, one that's difficult to mimic in adult life. The anticipation is pure, a full embrace of the unknown, a great nod to innocent belief.

But that Christmas Eve in my childhood, I walked into my room and I saw something. I rushed to the window but it was gone in a flash. It looked like something climbing over the full moon that cast a soft glow in my bedroom. I yelled for my brother and he ran in, anticipation climbing only to be dashed by disappointment.

"I saw something going over the moon," I said.

"Was it Santa Claus?" He replied in childhood innocence.

"I think so, I guess so," I replied.

He gazed through the window panes as his older brother's maturity returned. "Probably just a bug. Go to sleep."

I think about that moment often. I saw something but I can't tell you exactly what it was. Of course it was a bug, or maybe a helicopter or a slow-moving plane. But the memory of seeing something comes to me again and again this time of year.

Earlier this month, I was raking leaves in my front yard when a guy I know walked by. He and his wife had adopted a child, and he was ready to talk about it. They had no intention of enlarging their family but, he explained, "My wife is a better person than me. She tried to get us into foster care when we first married, but it didn't stick. We got older, more confident, I guess, and we dove back in. We had children come and go pretty quickly, most staying three or four days. But, a few years back, they brought us a 3-year-old little girl. It was supposed to be for the weekend."

The man's face was taut as he spoke, like part of this story troubled him and he was about to get to it. Holding the rake in one hand, I nodded as he continued.

"It was a holiday weekend and then it snowed. The weekend turned into a week. Then a family member couldn't take in the child as expected, so we were asked to keep her until a court date for her mother. Then another court date. Months passed. She began calling my wife Mom and me Dad. I mean, what an honor. To have someone who doesn't have to call you Dad use that as the best word to describe you." He shook his head and looked to the sky.

"Anyway, fast-forward about 18 months and she's up for adoption. Wasn't our plan but there's no way we weren't going to be in the mix for the choice of new parents. We worried about all the things that go into bringing a child into our home, the gamble that comes with it. But, in the end, I couldn't get over the fact she was calling me Dad. So, she's now our child. She'll be waking up at Christmas in our house once again."

I smiled and patted his shoulder. "What a great story. Sounds like you won the lottery."

"Yep," the man nodded, but his face was still taut. As an educator, I hear body language as loud as spoken words. I tilted my head for more explanation.

"She's our child now, though we do speak freely about her previous parents because we know she needs that connection. But one thing bothers me for some reason ... I've never see her baby pictures. She came to us as a 3-year-old and we have no baby pictures. Her family was never in a position to, you know, do that."

He shook his head. "I'm a grown man and I'm worried about baby pictures, right? I mean, who does that? I'm sure a psychiatrist would diagnose it with a fancy Latin phrase and tell me it's reflective of the gap in our family's relationship with her. But you know what's really crazy? Sometimes, I see an ad or a photo online of a baby that matches her complexion and bone structure and I wonder if that's what she looked like back then."

I said, "That's pretty heavy for being such a small thing, you know? I mean, you opened your home ..."

He cut me off, "Agreed, agreed. It's a simple thing. Unimportant. But it's a gap I can't ever fill. For a father, that's a tough pill to swallow, no matter the situation. When she refers to her baby pictures, it's when she was 3."

We stood in silence for a moment. Leaves blew between us as the wind picked up. One stuck to his shoe and he made no effort to remove it.

"So," I finally said, "What do you do about it?"

He smiled sheepishly. "That little girl colors like mad. She'll sit for hours with crayons in hand. So I asked her to draw me what she looked like as a little tiny baby."

I smiled. "Good move."

"Yeah," he replied. "But the best part is what she drew. She drew a Nativity scene."

"Damn," I exhaled, regretting my spontaneous choice of words immediately.

"That's what I said. I'm sure she saw one in our house or at church and that's her vision of a baby right now. Speaks volumes. For me, I finally got to see something; I got to see her as a baby."

Christmas might not provide clarity of vision, but it does allow clarity of the soul. It allows us to leave the past behind and focus on promise--especially that promise embodied by a child.

My friend will never see that baby picture, he knows. But he has the reality in his hands, and a portrait of the way his daughter sees herself.

Every year, I think back to that Christmas I saw something climbing over the moon. It wasn't extraordinary, just a misinterpreted sight. But on this blessed Christmas night, I recognize the challenge, the obvious necessity.

The call to see something.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.