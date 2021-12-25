Shift briefings online, White House urged

WASHINGTON -- With a fierce new variant of the coronavirus on the loose, White House reporters are urging press secretary Jen Psaki to move her daily briefings online -- but it's an idea Psaki has been cool to so far.

The White House Correspondents' Association has proposed holding the daily briefings on Zoom or some other online platform to avoid face-to-face contact in the White House's cramped briefing room.

The group is concerned that reporters face an elevated risk of being infected with the highly contagious omicron variant -- or infecting their colleagues with it -- while congregating in the 49-seat briefing room or the narrow workspaces behind it.

In a memo sent to members Tuesday, the group's president, Steven Portnoy, noted that President Joe Biden had said in a speech earlier in the day that omicron cases are likely to be widespread in many workplaces, including the White House.

Portnoy urged reporters "not directly tasked by their managers with being at the White House to please not come in." He also wrote that his organization had suggested Zoom to Psaki, but "no changes are expected at this time."

White House officials have told the reporters that the administration's covid protocols -- which include mask requirements and vaccine and booster checks or tests for those entering the White House premises -- are sufficient protection against omicron.

But some reporters say they think the White House is more concerned about optics than medical necessity. They suggest the sight of Psaki answering press questions via video hookup might play badly with the public and undermine the administration's assurances that it has the situation under control.

In a statement, Psaki said the White House has followed the guidance of health experts who have said its current protocols are effective. She added: "We don't think it sends the right message to the country or the world to close the briefing room or pause in-person briefings."

Thursday's in-person briefing was sparsely attended, possibly reflecting both the approach of the Christmas holiday and Portnoy's memo urging reporters to avoid the briefing room.

Psaki greeted reporters by quipping that "only the bold and the brave" were covering the briefing.

As a fallback strategy, the group is considering capping the number of reporters permitted into the briefing room at 14 to ensure greater social distancing. The group doesn't control who can enter the grounds or the building, but it is in charge of assigning seats in the briefing room and allocating the adjacent workspace.

Last year, before the widespread availability of vaccines, the organization established a rotation among news organizations, limiting briefings to 14 reporters. Psaki appeared to favor this approach, saying "we are open to considering a request to go back to the smaller-sized briefings."

The wrangling between the reporters group and Psaki comes in the same week that Biden came into contact with a staffer who later tested positive for the virus. Psaki told reporters that the unnamed staffer had spent approximately 30 minutes near Biden on Air Force One.