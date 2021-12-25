State reports more that 1,700 new covid cases on Christmas Eve





Arkansas recorded more than 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, another sharp increase as thousands of people around the state departed for holiday travel or joined celebratory gatherings with family and friends on Christmas Eve.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





There were more than 1,300 new cases Thursday, up from 897 Wednesday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. Twenty-four more people died from covid-19, marking 9,044 Arkansans who have lost their lives to the illness.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted Friday's numbers on his Twitter feed. Usually the governor provides some analysis of the daily covid data.

Friday's post did not include any additional information outside of the numbers, which were 1,719 new cases, bringing the state's cumulative total of covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 548,967.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]





Active cases increased by 977 Friday, the Health Department reported. Total active cases numbered 9,572.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, chief of the division of general internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Friday afternoon that the increase in cases is "likely" because of the spread of omicron in the state.

"As families gather there are a number of important things families can do to stay safe," Hopkins said. "Anyone with symptoms should avoid get-togethers."

He added that people should be tested before gatherings to avoid "surprise exposure," and "all who can be immunized should be vaccinated and boosted."

"Outdoor settings are a safer option," Hopkins said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the sharp increases in new cases over the past several days are concerning and illustrate how quickly the omicron variant, first detected a few weeks ago in South Africa, is spreading here.





"What we are seeing is extremely steep increases in the number of omicron cases," Dillaha said Friday afternoon. "Much steeper than we saw with the variant that was circulating last year and even with the delta variant that we saw this summer."

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]





There are indications that the omicron variant may produce milder symptoms overall, but statistically speaking, if a large number of people still contract it, hospitalizations could still strain an already overburdened health care system, she said.

"Right now, what we really want to do is flatten the curve because this omicron variant, which is spreading so rapidly, has partial immune escape," she said.

Studies of the new variant indicate that previous covid-19 infections with other variants do not necessarily afford individuals protection against omicron. Two doses of the vaccine are also not enough as breakthrough infections even among the vaccinated become more common.

Some monoclonal antibody treatments -- regimens used to offset severe illness in covid-positive patients -- are also not effective against omicron, Dillaha said.

Last year on Christmas Eve, the Health Department reported more than 3,200 active cases and 30 deaths. Since the pandemic began, the total death toll on that day in the state was 3,406, a figure that has nearly tripled since then.

Dillaha said that while new case numbers are lower compared with last year, the 2020 winter surge had been going on longer by the time Christmas arrived, and daily increases were more incremental in nature and not the sharp upticks the state is now experiencing.

"Even though we are not where we were last year at this point, it could still get worse yet," Dillaha said. "We are still on the upward trajectory."

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





With hospitalizations Friday nearing the 500 mark, Dillaha warned that the health care system could be near a breaking point as hospitals are already full with patients admitted for other health conditions. There were 108 covid-19 patients on ventilators as of Friday, the Health Department reported.

In some parts of the state, influenza is spreading, leading to more people filling hospital beds, she said.

"There are a lot of people sick and in the hospital right now," Dillaha said. "Plus, some places around the state are seeing increases in flu cases, so the combination could really place some serious stressors on our hospitals."

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]





A covid-19 forecast from the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health warned that omicron "poses a considerable risk to Arkansas' hospital system."

"Because of its properties, omicron has the potential to create a significant crisis for the state's hospital and emergency response systems," the Dec. 13 report said. "It also has the potential to have a significant impact on Arkansas' economy."





Dillaha said it is "likely" that people who are not immune to omicron by having a third booster shot will inevitably become infected. She said many people have had to make last-minute changes to holiday plans because of positive test results.

"I am sure it must be pretty disheartening to a lot of people," she said.

Kat Robinson, a Little Rock-based author, is one of them.

After attending a party last Saturday, Robinson found out the next day that two people who were there tested positive. She said everyone at the event had been vaccinated.

Robinson has never had the virus and is fully immunized, including receiving her booster, she said.

"We had plans to travel to each of our families over Christmas, but have set those aside," she said via email because her voice was too hoarse to speak via phone. "Instead, we canceled everything and are quarantining through the first of the year."

"I'm disappointed about the circumstances, but I feel it's my responsibility not to spread the virus," Robinson said.











