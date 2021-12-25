Super Quiz: Christmas

1. What is the name of Scrooge's former partner?

2. According to the Guinness World Records, what is the best-selling Christmas song in the U.S.?

3. Dr. Seuss wrote, "Christmas doesn't come from a ____."

4. What sitcom popularized the alternative Christmas holiday Festivus?

5. Name three of Santa's reindeer with names that start with the letter "D."

6. The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is based on what real-life department store?

7. What character is described as "Stink, stank, stunk"?

8. Santa Claus is also known by this name with the initials K.K.

9. What film is about a train that carries kids to the North Pole on Christmas Eve?

ANSWERS:

1. Jacob Marley

2. "White Christmas"

3. Store

4. "Seinfeld"

5. Dancer, Dasher, Donner

6. Macy's

7. The Grinch

8. Kris Kringle

9. "The Polar Express"