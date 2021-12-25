Tontitown City Council member Gene McCartney named interim mayor





TONTITOWN -- The Tontitown City Council named fellow Council Member Gene McCartney as interim mayor in a special meeting Friday until a special election chooses a successor, possibly as early as May.

Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. resigned at noon Wednesday. He cited frustration at the length of time taken to get the council to authorize a special election, held in October, and then to get council approval to get started on the projects authorized by voters in that election.

"There are procedures you have to follow in city government and they take time," McCartney said after the council approved him as interim mayor in a 5-to-0 vote, with McCartney abstaining.

McCartney had announced tentative plans for the council to meet next week on the mayor's resignation, but three council members requested to hold the special meeting Friday instead, he said. The city sent out public notice of the meeting more than four hours before it began Friday.

"Mayor Colvin did a fabulous job," McCartney said. "I can't imagine being able to do all the work he did and getting all the projects he completed, and he did it while working full-time on his own."

Arkansas law requires cities with more than 2,500 population to hold a special election to fill a vacant mayor's office if there is more than a year left in four-year term.

Colvin's resignation Wednesday came one year and nine days before the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2022. Tontitown had 4,301 residents as of 2020, an increase of about 75% since 2010, according to U.S. census data.

City attorney Justin Eichmann said he will meet with the Washington County Election Commission staff next week to work out when a special election can take place. Public notice requirements and limits on when and how often a city can have a special election means the replacement mayor's election cannot take place before May at the earliest.

McCartney also said the special election might take place in May but added that June seems more likely.

Both an appointed mayor and whoever is elected in the special election remain eligible to run for the next full four-year term as mayor, Eichmann said in an interview after the meeting, where he was present. Colvin won a second term unopposed in 2018. The general election of 2022 is Nov. 8.



