UAPB accepting youths' original snack recipes for contest

Pine Bluff youths, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17.

The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release.

Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card.

Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. All information provided must be complete, true and correct.

"The recipe contest provides a way for youths to be active in the 4-H Healthy Habits initiative even with the restrictions on face-to-face activities," Hunt said. "It gives them a chance to demonstrate what they have learned about MyPlate and show off their creativity in combining ingredients."

Entries must include step-by-step instructions. Each ingredient should be given in exact, common U.S. measurements in the order of use in the recipe. Cooking times and the number of servings should be listed. The combined prep and cooking time should not be more than 15 minutes.

Recipes must focus on one of the five food groups -- fruits, vegetables, grains, protein or dairy, but can include ingredients from more than one food group. All entries must include an original photograph depicting the finished recipe product with the creator.

All recipes must be original and created by the entrant. The recipes cannot have previously won a contest or other promotion, and they cannot be submitted for publication during the contest period. All recipes, including photos, become the property of UAPB. Each recipe must be submitted on an individual basis (no team or group entries).

Winners will be notified of final prizes on or about Jan. 31. Parents or guardians of winners will be required to sign and submit a photo release form that will be provided.

"The purpose of the contest is to get youth involved in our nutrition and 4-H programs," Henson said. "The contest gives youth an opportunity to create and demonstrate a successful MyPlate healthy recipe and provides a chance to youth to highlight their own original recipe and cooking creativity."

To receive official contest rules or for more details, contact Teresa Henson, extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or Teki Hunt, extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu.