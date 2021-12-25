U.S. to lift travel ban on nations in S. Africa

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the omicron variant of covid-19, the White House announced Friday.

The variant, which was first detected in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies. The White House also faced internal criticism for persisting with the restrictions.

The Nov. 29 ban, which will end Friday, barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the decision was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the travel bans bought scientists time to study the new virus variant and conclude that current vaccines are effective in blunting its impact.





Omicron is now spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., including among the vaccinated, but a large majority of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

"The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," Munoz tweeted.

"According to our health and medical experts at the CDC, the value of country-based international travel restrictions is greatest early in an outbreak, before the virus or variant has been widely disseminated," the White House said in a statement. "This value declines as domestic transmission starts to contribute a larger proportion of case burden."

Much about the variant remains unknown, though scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other strains, including delta. The government reports that 73% of new infections nationwide are now from the omicron variant. But while breakthrough infections among vaccinated people have become common, they have rarely led to severe illness or hospitalization.

The rapid advance of omicron, along with more people gathering indoors during winter, has led to an infection spike. The seven-day rolling average for U.S. covid-19 cases climbed past 160,000 this week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than double the average in late November.

The rapid spread of the variant hasn't overwhelmed most domestic hospital systems yet, but it has roiled businesses, sports leagues and Christmas travel plans across the country.

Staff absences because of covid-19 tripled this month in London's hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city's firefighters called in sick.

In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week -- twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, grocery worker Judy Snarsky said she's stretched to her limit, working 50 hours a week and doing extra tasks because her supermarket has about 100 workers when it should have closer to 150.

"We don't have enough hands. Everybody is working as much as they physically and mentally can," Snarsky said. "Some of us have been going like a freight train."

The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by omicron is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers as the pandemic enters its third year.

Governments have taken steps to stem the bleeding across a range of jobs considered essential for society, from truckers and janitors to child care providers and train conductors. But nurses and other workers worry that continued staffing woes will put the public at greater risk and increase burnout and fatigue in their ranks.

Seattle officer Mike Solan, who leads his city's police union, said his department is down about 300 officers from its usual force of 1,350.

"It's difficult for our community because they're waiting for that call for help," he said. "And then we're at risk because we don't have the proper safe numbers to have a safe working environment when we answer that call for help."

Michelle Gonzalez, a nurse at New York's Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said she and her intensive-care unit colleagues never truly had a break from covid-19, and the arrival of omicron has only reawakened her post-traumatic stress.

"Prior to work, I get really bad anxiety," she said. "If I've been off for two days, I will come back in a panic because I don't know what I'm walking into."

Countries, including Spain and the U.K., have reduced the length of quarantines to ease staffing shortages by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus. The U.S. did the same just for health care workers.

States such as Massachusetts have called in hundreds of National Guard members to help fill the gaps in hospitals and nursing homes -- serving meals, transporting patients and doing other nonclinical work.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan has vowed to veto legislation repealing a $4-an-hour hazard pay raise for grocery workers, which has been in place for nearly a year in some major West Coast cities, including Los Angeles, Berkeley and Long Beach, Calif.

"Now is not the time to roll back the pay for these critical front-line workers," the Democratic mayor said this week.

Unions representing health care workers gripe that far too many hospitals failed to fill vacancies or to retain pandemic-weary staff members.

For example, there are 1,500 nursing vacancies in New York's three largest hospitals alone, or about double the number at the onset of the pandemic, said Carl Ginsberg, a spokesman for the 42,000-member New York State Nurses Association.

"There are not enough nurses to do the job right, and so there are situations where the units have dangerous conditions, where patients are in jeopardy," he said.

In London, the U.K.'s omicron epicenter, a wave of staff absences is hitting hospitals just as admissions have doubled in three weeks. The latest surge will probably persist until mid-January, officials said.

"It wouldn't take much to cause a crisis," said David Oliver, a consultant physician at a hospital in southeast England.

The operators of U.S. nursing homes, which were crippled by some of the deadliest outbreaks early in the pandemic, are among those pleading for officials to do more.

While cases in long-term-care facilities have not risen sharply yet, the industry is bracing for omicron with 15% fewer workers than when the pandemic began, said Rachel Reeves, a spokesperson for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

"Caregivers are burned out," Reeves said. "Not only have many experienced tremendous loss, it has been exhausting -- physically and emotionally -- battling this virus day in and day out."

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments to provide premium pay to essential workers. States are also using other buckets of pandemic funds to bolster their workforces.

In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that his administration will use $48 million of the state's remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money on recruiting and training nurses to meet a goal of adding more than 2,000 nurses over the next four years.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, was among those who have called on the administration to cut recommended quarantine times to five days or risk further disruptions in air travel. Train operators also warn of sudden cancellations and other service issues as subways and commuter lines endure covid-19-related staff shortages.

In the U.K., train company LNER said this week that it was canceling 16 trains a day. Transport for London, which operates the subway and employs about 28,000 people, also warned of slowdowns because 500 front-line staffers are off work because of illness.

Even small businesses such as restaurants and nail salons, which are not necessarily considered essential, are preparing to further curtail hours or briefly shut down if worker shortages worsen.

Manhattan restaurateur Bret Csencsitz said the labor shortage prompted him to reduce seating and eliminate staples such as burgers and oysters from the menu at Gotham, which reopened last month.

Trophy Brewing in Raleigh, N.C., cut operating hours and decided to close three of its locations early on New Year's Eve, said David Lockwood, the co-owner.

In Washington, D.C., DogMa Daycare & Boarding For Dogs said this week that it was canceling all day care until Jan. 3 because several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

OUTPACING DELTA

The omicron variant has already pushed daily case counts higher than the peak of the recent delta wave. By most estimates, the country is in for a significant winter surge.

Although there are early positive signs out of South Africa and Britain that omicron infections more often result in mild illness compared with previous variants, officials are warning that the new variant could swiftly overtax the health care system and add significant disease to many communities.

The highly transmissible variant is causing near-vertical case growth in multiple U.S. cities, with figures doubling about every two to three days. Officials expect it to break records.

The high for average daily cases was 251,232, set in January. By some estimates, the United States could reach 1 million cases a day, even before the end of the year.

Scientists are still racing to understand the threat. In the U.S., scientists caution that omicron infections must be observed here before drawing conclusions.

Even if the early results hold and omicron does cause mostly mild illness, the sheer magnitude of cases it causes could still escalate hospitalizations at a time when many medical centers are already full, authorities say.

"When we have millions and millions and millions of people, all sick, all together at one time, it doesn't take a large percentage of those people to topple over the hospitals," said Dr. Hallie Prescott, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

Hospitals across the country are close to brimming, their care wards filled with patients who have been ill with delta or delayed treatments for so long during the pandemic that they now need critical care. About 1 in 10 hospital service areas, scattered all over the United States, have had their intensive-care units at more than 90% capacity in recent weeks.

"We have patients who are waiting in the emergency department for ICU care, so we are providing ICU care in the emergency department," said Dr. Dani Hackner, chief clinical officer of the Southcoast Hospital Group in Massachusetts, which has postponed elective surgeries to relieve pressure on its medical centers.

"I do think the coming month is going to be a very tough month," he said.

Hospital administrators say nurses and doctors are overwhelmed and exhausted and that staffing shortages are making matters worse. Several states have called on the National Guard to provide extra support, and the president recently announced that he would direct more military personnel to assist overtaxed hospitals.

Public health experts are worried that the millions of unvaccinated or not-yet-boosted Americans are vulnerable as omicron spreads. The variant is thought to evade immunity from vaccination and previous infection, but early research suggests that a booster shot provides the best protection against infection. And vaccination, even without the booster, is expected to maintain strong protection against hospitalization and death.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





Across the United States, nearly 62% of all people have been fully vaccinated and about 19% have received booster doses, though not everyone is eligible yet. The coverage rates vary widely by state, with some of the lowest levels found in the South. The United States overall lags behind many other nations, in part because of vaccination hesitancy.

The Biden administration this week again emphasized the importance of being vaccinated or boosted as the most powerful tool against omicron. Still, researchers say there is significant uncertainty.

"The truth is that we could be looking at a Category 5 hurricane or a tropical storm," said Julie Swann, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University who was an adviser to the CDC during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. "But we have to prepare for the possibility of that Category 5 hurricane."

Information for this article was contributed by Ashraf Khalil, Philip Marcelo, Anne D'Innocenzio, Bobby Caina Calvan, Jill Lawless, Kelvin Chan, Josh Boak, Mike Sisak, John Raby and Bryan Anderson of The Associated Press; by Dan Diamond of The Washington Post; and by Lauren Leatherby, Charlie Smart and Amy Schoenfeld Walker of The New York Times.