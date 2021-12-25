Zebras set for tough King Cotton

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of features leading up to the return of the King Cotton Holiday Classic, one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A schedule of games is available in the Community Calendar.

The opponents on Pine Bluff High School's basketball schedule are no slouches -- Little Rock Christian Academy, West Memphis and Little Rock Parkview, just to name a few.

Pine Bluff lost a large senior class and returned six players who helped the Zebras make the quarterfinal round of the 5A state playoffs last season. The nonconference slate has been brutal even with the experience, but the Zebras (5-4) have shown they can compete in big tournaments, forcing Parkview into overtime in Little Rock's Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament before seeing a one-point defeat.

"What's been important to us is that our goal is that we get better every game," sixth-year Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "We actually can look back and see that we've gotten better every game. That's what we've noticed more than anything."

Pine Bluff has taken two losses to Parkview, as well as one to Christian in the season opener and another to Maumelle, but Dixon detected where the Zebras made strides.

"We played Christian, we couldn't score," Dixon said. "We couldn't get any buckets. We score 41 points the whole game. We turned around and played West Memphis. We won with 38 points. We scored 12 points in the first half. When we go back, we have a lot of measuring sticks.

"When we played Maumelle, we played well for 2½ to 3 quarters. They went on a run, and we weren't able to reciprocate that run."

The Zebras have found leadership in senior shooting guard Troy'reon Ramos and junior center Jordon Harris, as well as scoring help from junior X'Zaevion Barnett and sophomores Courtney Crutchfield and Austyne Dendy.

Ramos seemed confident he knew what it took for Pine Bluff, the defending 5A-South Conference champion, to establish itself as a state contender again.

"The second half is where we have a downfall," Ramos said. "Other than that, we'll be good. We're getting better after every game."

The tough schedule may be solid preparation for Pine Bluff's appearance in the King Cotton Holiday Classic. The Zebras will face Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge, led by 6-foot-8 University of Alabama signee Brandon Miller in Monday's nightcap (8:15 p.m. tipoff).

The winner will take on either North Little Rock or Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy.

Harris is looking forward to bringing the environment of championship-caliber basketball to his hometown.

"The crowd, the atmosphere, so we can get well prepared for conference," he said.

Sunday: King Cotton presents a proving ground for Watson Chapel.

Pine Bluff Zebras (5-4)

2021-22 boys basketball scores

Nov. 11: at Warren, won 64-19

Nov. 16: at LR Christian, lost 45-40

*Nov. 18: at Maumelle, lost 81-67

Nov. 30: at West Memphis, won 38-31

Dec. 7: at LR Parkview, lost 70-55

^Dec. 9: vs. Bryant, won 65-55

^Dec. 10: at LR Southwest, won 66-48

^Dec. 11: vs. LR Parkview, lost 54-53 (OT)

Dec. 16: vs. Warren, won 56-24

*--Hoopin' 4 Hoodies at Maumelle

^--Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at LR Southwest