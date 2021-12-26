4 students at UAPB win awards for presentation of research at ag forum

Four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students recently won awards for research presentations at the 79th annual Professional Agricultural Workers Conference.

The Tuskegee University Chapter of the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society of Agriculture hosted the virtual student research competition, according to a news release.

In the graduate student oral competition, Annik Segree, a student of aquaculture/fisheries, won second place for a presentation on the immune response of catfish to bacterial infections; Michele Jones, a student of aquaculture/fisheries, won third place for a presentation on the use of soybean meal in the diets of largemouth bass; Danielle Reed, a student of agricultural regulations, won third place for her research on the economics of irrigation water management tools for crop production.

In the undergraduate competition, Cynamon Gates, a senior major of animal science, won third place for a presentation on the use of probiotic supplements in the diets of goats.

"Having our students present at the historic 79th annual Professional Agricultural Workers Conference was a testament to the talented students and faculty we have within the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences and a significant honor and opportunity, especially since this is the second year UAPB has competed," said Christopher C. Mathis Jr., assistant dean of research and associate research director for UAPB-SAFHS.

"Moreover, the reactivation of the UAPB Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) chapter has allowed the Agricultural Research Office to place an emphasis on our UAPB students being exposed and presenting the research they are working on with our renowned faculty," Mathis said.

Mathis said the future at UAPB looks bright as the next generation of undergraduate and graduate students is trained in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.

"Their work will provide new, real-world solutions in the field, especially as it applies to limited-resource, socially-disadvantaged and underserved farmers in the U.S. and across the world," he said.