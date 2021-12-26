A self-sufficient education

We need to make serious improvements to bring Arkansas up to national standards in education. We rank 48th in overall education, and our teachers' salaries are in the bottom $40,000- to $50,000-per-year tier. The top tier is $70,000 to $85,000.

I started first grade in Arkansas public schools and finished my formal education at the University of Arkansas. Over years of traveling and interacting with business leaders and professional individuals, I have come to the conclusion that a quality education should be a priority for all of us.

Most of our residents want quality schools, but only a few of our towns have them.

I have two degrees in geology, my graduate school transcript is full of As, and I have been successful in my profession. I managed to get a quality education in spite of the barriers I faced, and was very fortunate to do so. I came within a hair's breadth of flunking out of college because I wasn't prepared to take college level courses.

At Norphlet High School, I did nothing but attend class. I had several coaches for teachers, and homework was minimal. The curriculum was little more than reading, writing, and arithmetic. No foreign languages, chemistry, physics, or college prep courses.

That has changed, and our public high schools are doing much better than they were years ago, but we are still far behind schools in most states. The proliferation of charter schools is because our public schools aren't meeting today's national standards. We must do better.

During the first semester in the UA College of Art and Sciences, my courses were German, chemistry, college algebra, English and ROTC. After a few weeks I knew I was in over my head, and when four-week test scores came out I was in shock. I had 2 Fs, 2 Ds, and a C in ROTC. If those grades didn't improve, I would be on probation at end of the semester, and the next semester, unless I made a 2.00, I would flunk out.

I decided to seriously study, trying to catch up. Since I hadn't had any foreign language or chemistry, I was really behind in those classes. I was the only freshman in my German class. Ten-week tests came up, and I had pulled my English and algebra grades up to a C. Even though my German and chemistry grades were Ds, I knew if I could make a B on both finals, I could keep off probation.

Semester tests came around, and I had memorized German grammar to the point where I made a B on the final and C for the course. On my chemistry final, I finished the test early, and my professor checked my scores as I stood there. I made a B by one point, and he said I didn't exactly have a C average, but since I'd made a B on the final, he would give me a C.

When I started my sophomore year, my roommate and I looked over last year's yearbook. Out of 120 freshmen in our dorm, nearly a third didn't return to school.

The rest of my college was similar to the first year, with one exception. When I was a second-semester sophomore my dad was killed in a car wreck, and without any funds, I had to work at the University Museum, the bookstore, and as student manager of Bough Commons. I made it through, barely, but as a senior, I had to take 20-plus hours each semester to get my degree. I ended up with a 2.3 grade point, and received a bachelor of science degree in geology.

However, with that low grade point, and because there had been a downturn in the oil industry, I couldn't get a job.

Vertis and I decided to get married, and I would return to the University and get a second degree in Mechanical Engineering, and she would register as a freshman. We did, but after three weeks of engineering classes, I panicked. Engineering was filled with math courses, my weakest subject.

As a last resort, I headed to the geology building and asked Dr. Quinn, the head of the department, if he could get me into graduate school. I knew it took a 3.0 to be admitted, but I was desperate. Dr. Quinn shook his head as he listened to me.

"Richard, if I can get you into graduate school, you will be on probation, and if you don't make a 3.0 this semester, you'll be out. You haven't had a 3.0 semester in four years of college, and four-week tests will be coming up in a week."

"Dr. Quinn, I'd like to give it a try, if you can get me in."

"Okay, Richard. Let me see what I can do."

With Dr. Quinn's help, I signed up for 15 hours of graduate classes. I borrowed notes from class members and for the next week I rarely got over three hours of sleep a night. I made Cs on those first tests, but by the end of the semester, I had pulled them up to As.

When I was hired by Exxon, the regional exploration manager looked at my transcript and asked, "Big change from undergraduate to graduate school. What happened?"

"I got married."

He smiled.

Every time I think back on those years, I realize that my pre-college preparation was the root of the problems I had. Our state has the resources to do it. With a $500 million surplus in funds last year and another $286 million surplus this year and a $500 million tax cut mainly for the rich, surely we could afford to raise our educational standards.

What if we use $500 million for education? If we do, maybe some of our teachers won't have to buy school supplies out of their own pockets. And since teachers are professionals, we could increase their salaries equal to other professionals.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.