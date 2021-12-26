All aboard the Sam train

Past winners

m Past 10 Sportsman of the Year winners

2020 Louis Cella, Oaklawn owner, president

2019 Lance Harter, UA track and field

2018 Dave Van Horn, UA baseball

2017 Blaise Taylor, ASU football

2016 Jeff Henderson, Olympic gold medalist

2015 Brandon Allen, UA football

2014 Fifth-year senior ASU football players

2013 Ken Duke, professional golfer

2012 Jeff Long, UA athletic director

2011 Louis Lee, amateur golfer

2010 Bobby Petrino, UA football

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman speaks Arkansan.

It's not some new dialect, just a down-to-earth style with a slow delivery that appeals to the hard-working people of the Natural State.

Pittman got off to a great start as the University of Arkansas head football coach with his introductory news conference, when the enormity of the moment caused his heart to swell and tears to fall as he had to take a moment to compose himself.

He built on that relationship with a relatively impressive 3-7 debut against an all-SEC schedule during the coronavirus season of 2020, lifting Arkansas off the mat and snapping a 20-game SEC losing streak. Then he topped that with an 8-4 record, a peak at No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25 after victories over rivals Texas and Texas A&M, and a berth in the Outback Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 1.

For Pittman's efforts in 2021 he has earned the title of Arkansas Sportsman of the Year as selected by the staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Well, it means a lot," Pittman said. "You know Arkansas means a lot to me. I've tried to explain it in different ways. It grows on you each year and I bet you it does on everybody.

"It's about the people, about the passion, about how beautiful the state is and the cost of living. Everything is really great in the state of Arkansas, but the people is what makes the difference. I'm very honored to be named the Sportsman of the Year."

Pittman beat out a handful of high achievers to pull down the honor.

The list of honorable mentions is composed of Bryant football Coach Buck James, Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps, Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman, and Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

James led the Bryant Hornets to their fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship this month, his fifth as a prep head coach, including one at Camden-Fairview.

Kopps had one of the best seasons ever for a collegiate pitcher while leading Arkansas to SEC regular season and tournament titles. Kopps finished 12-1 with 11 saves and a 0.90 earned run average. He had 131 strikeouts and 18 walks and allowed 50 hits in 89 2/3 innings.

Musselman guided the Razorbacks to a 25-7 record and a 13-4 SEC mark, and engineered a run to the NCAA's Elite Eight. Arkansas won 12 consecutive games against SEC competition and played in an NCAA regional final for the first time since 1996.

Yurachek oversaw an athletic department that surged in performance during the covid-19 crisis and won a record 10 SEC championships in 2021.

Pittman's achievement gave Arkansas its first eight-win regular season since the 2010 and 2011 teams won 10 games each.

"Here's what I say about Sam Pittman: Sam Pittman is Sam Pittman," Yurachek said. "He is who he is. He's not trying to be anyone other than Sam Pittman and I think sometimes not only coaches but administrators try to be someone they're not.

"He is as genuine as they come and our players see that. His staff that he has surrounded himself with sees that and it helps you build a culture where the coaches believe in the student-athletes and the student-athletes believe in the coaches and that the coaches are putting them in a position to be successful.

"As a young man on that football field, you're willing to do whatever it takes for your teammates and your coaching staff not to let them down. That's what Sam has created with that culture."

Pittman came to the Razorbacks with a blueprint for hiring coaches, for communicating with players, for recruiting and instilling toughness.

One essential part of the job that came natural to Pittman was the ease with which he connected with Razorback fans.

"I hope they can just feel my love for the state of Arkansas," Pittman said. "I don't know if you can get that any other way than just being in the state."

Pittman came from his hometown of Grove, Okla., to camps at Arkansas under Coach Lou Holtz in the late 1970s, and he fell for the Razorbacks then.

It took he and his wife, Jamie, 13 previous coaching stops over 30 years to finally land at Arkansas. Pittman came aboard with his buddy and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney on Coach Bret Bielema's original Arkansas staff in 2013.

Over the course of those three seasons, Pittman burnished his reputation with extraordinary recruiting that led to one of the most highly touted offensive lines in the country in 2015. The five-some of center Mitch Smothers of Springdale, guards Sebastian Tretola and Frank Ragnow from California and Minnesota, respectively, and tackles Denver Kirkland and Dan Skipper of Florida and Colorado, respectively, graced the cover of the 2015 Arkansas football media guide.

"You know when I was here in '13, '14 and '15 I recruited hard for the university and it was easy because I believed in it," Pittman said. "So I think again, I think it goes back to the people and the passion that the state has for the Hogs."

Travis Swanson, whose senior year as UA's starting center in 2013 overlapped with Pittman's first year as offensive line coach, was asked if he knew Pittman would win this big this early.

"I knew he was going to win the team over," Swanson said.

And that Pittman did.

"Since his first meeting, yes absolutely," senior offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show on Dec. 14. "He came in and the first thing he talked about was trying to earn everybody's trust, everybody's respect and admiration. And he successfully did that in the matter of a few weeks.

"He turned it around like no one could see it from the outside when we were doing all our winter conditioning and winter strength training. And then of course covid hit, so that's probably one of the hardest things for head coaches.

"But he came in and he dealt with it like a champ. He turned this program around in a matter of a year to a year and a half and he's done a tremendous job. From his first meeting, everyone loved him."

Sixth-year senior linebacker Grant Morgan said he would not have come back for a final season for any other coach than Pittman.

"I expected us to win every game when I came back because I knew what type of guy Coach Pittman was, I knew what type of guys we have on this team," Morgan said after accepting the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on.

Relating to players and communicating with both staff and players are Pittman trademarks he stressed from his introductory news conference forward.

"He's very much a blue-collar guy," Yurachek said. "Arkansas is a blue-collar state and it's a blue-collar mentality when you look at our football team.

"I mean there was never a game that we didn't play hard. Even in the Georgia game when we were getting beaten pretty soundly, our guys fought until the very end of that game as hard as they could."

Pittman reciprocated praise for his work right back on the players.

"It just shows we have good kids that believe in their coaches, that understand that effort and physicality and doing the right things can win ballgames for you," Pittman said. "If you make people beat you. In other words, if you earn what you're gonna get and make them earn what they're gonna get, you've got a chance. I believe that, and I'm real proud of them."