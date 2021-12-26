All-NWADG Division I Football Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ISAIAH SATEGNA

SCHOOL Fayetteville

HEIGHT 5-11

WEIGHT 170

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Football and track and field star who signed with Arkansas. ... Dynamic playmaker for Fayetteville team that went 10-3 and reached the state championship game in Class 7A. .... Led the nation with 1,930 yards receiving. .... Caught 100 passes and scored 17 touchdowns. .... Scored on an 80-yard run in Fayetteville's first play from scrimmage this season. ....Will participate in track and field for Fayetteville this year before turning his attention to football with the Razorbacks.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It was great with football, but I'm going to stay the whole year at Fayetteville and break 10 state records in track. That's my goal."

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BLADEN FIKE

SCHOOL Fayetteville

HEIGHT 6-2

WEIGHT 190

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Senior quarterback who guided Fayetteville to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Class 7A state championship game. .... Completed 271 of 438 passes for 4,098 yards and 44 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. .... Also rushed for 196 yards and five scores. .... Earned NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors after throwing for six touchdowns in 48-13 win over Rogers. .... Received Division I offer from Middle Tennessee State.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I'm going to remember the adversity we faced, especially with that playoff game against Cabot when we came back and won then getting a game-winning field goal the week after that against Conway. Those games stick out and then the experience of just hanging out with my buddies and getting to the championship game are things I'm going to remember most."

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KAIDEN TURNER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

HEIGHT 6-2

WEIGHT 220

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Leading tackler for a Fayetteville team that finished 10-3 overall and won the 7A-West Conference championship. .... Finished senior season with 82 tackles, including 8 sacks and a total of 21 stops for lost yardage. .... Intercepted two passes and credited with 16 hurries. ... Scored one offensive and one defensive touchdown in semifinal victory over Conway. ... Top athlete who also started at center as a junior for Fayetteville basketball team.... Signed with Indiana over offers from several Division 1 programs, including Arkansas.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I worked as hard as I believe I could this year. I worked my butt off and tried to develop myself as a leader. When I look back on this year, I'm going to see that work ethic."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

CAMERON VANZANT

SCHOOL Farmington

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 175

CLASS Sophomore

NOTABLE Sophomore quarterback who guided Farmington to an 8-3 overall record, including 5-2 in the 5A-West Conference. .... Completed 168 of 260 passes for 2,330 yards and 27 touchdowns. .... Added four rushing touchdowns to finish with 31 scores as a first-year varsity player. .... Younger brother of Makenna Vanzant, former Farmington basketball star who plays at Central Missouri University.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "At the beginning of the year, I was super nervous. But the summer camps really helped me a lot in getting to know my guys. The older guys on the team helped a lot and, leading into my first game, I was a lot more comfortable in what I was doing at quarterback."

COACH OF THE YEAR

CASEY DICK

SCHOOL Fayetteville

NOTABLE Led an impressive turnaround for a Fayetteville team that went 10-3 and reached the championship game in Class 7A after finishing 4-6 in 2020. ..... Captured 7A-West Conference championship with 7-0 record. .... Came to Fayetteville after serving for one year as head coach at Van Buren. ....Former starting quarterback in college for Arkansas Razorbacks.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It was nice just to get back to a normal routine with the kids. We didn't have to wear a mask and we had a normal spring and a normal summer and we had a lot of valuable reps. That led to a better quality of football, not just for us, but for everybody."

THE TEAM

OFFENSE

QBNoah GoodshieldRogers5-9165Senior

COMMENT All-state member accounted for more than 3,400 yards total offense, 34 TDs.

RBSundquist ChurchFS Northside5-10205Senior

COMMENT One-half of Grizzlies' ground attack ran for 1,337 yards and 12 TDs.

RBJosh Ficklin,Bentonville5-11200Junior

COMMENT All-state performer finished with 1,524 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

RBTy MasseyFS Northside5-11205Senior

COMMENT The other half of Grizzlies' rushing attack had 1,237 yards, 17 TDs on 182 carries.

WRChas NimrodBentonville6-2190Senior

COMMENT Tennessee signee had 48 catches for 972 yards and 12 TDs despite double- and triple-teams

WRConnor StacyAlma6-1155Senior

COMMENT Broke a number of school receiving records and finished with 86 receptions for 1,313 yards, 7 TDs.

WRMalachi HenryVan Buren6-1175Junior

COMMENT All-around athlete combined for 1,356 yards, 16 TDs rushing and receiving.

OLJoey Su'aBentonville6-4319Junior

COMMENT Joined team in mid-summer, then later made a verbal commitment to Arkansas.

OLDavis TurnerFayetteville6-2320Senior

COMMENT Starting center for 10-3 team that finished with more than 6,000 yards total offense.

OLJack Struebing, Springdale Har-Ber6-3265

COMMENT Rare four-year starter earns all-state honors, signs NLI with Central Arkansas.

OLBrandon BaileyFS Northside5-11255Senior

COMMENT Finished second in the outstanding offensive lineman voting in the 7A-Central.

OLJace SutulovichSiloam Springs6-2278Senior

COMMENT All-state player committed to Air Force, signed his letter earlier this month.

ATHJosh ShepherdRogers5-11170Senior

COMMENT All-state performer had a combined 2,272 yards and 20 TDs rushing and receiving.

PKCale SlabaRogers5-11180Sr.

COMMENT Hit 52 of 55 extra-point attempts and 6 of 8 on field-goal tries, as well as 42 touchbacks on kickoffs.

DEFENSE

DLJayson JohnsonFayetteville6-1185Senior

COMMENT Had 35 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage and 3.5 sacks to earn all-state status.

DLBraden BullingtonFarmington6-2220Senior

COMMENT Named the 5A-West's outstanding lineman with 77 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss

DLMarion SlaterRogers6-2235Senior

COMMENT Earned all-state honors after compiling 57 tackles, 4 sacks and 5 tackles for loss.

LBDmitri LloydFS Southside6-1225Senior

COMMENT 64 Tackles 28 Solo 36 assists 4 TFLs 2 INT 1 FF 1 Fum Rec

LBRaef StallsBentonville6-3200Senior

COMMENT An all-state selection who finished with 116 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 interceptions.

LBParker GillGreenwood6-1225Senior

COMMENT All-state nominee finished with 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback sacks

DBJack GreenFS Northside5-8163Senior

COMMENT Had five interceptions on the season, including a key on in a win over Greenwood.

DB Nick BellBentonville West5-10155Junior

COMMENT All-state performer had 44 tackles, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions with one returned for a TD.

DBSebastian CrumbGreenwood5-8148Senior

COMMENT Played all over the field with 166 tackles, 1 interception and a fumble recovery.

DBDylan BlockHarrison5-11155Senior

COMMENT Two-time member of the team had 47 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

DBBraelon PalmerFayetteville6-0175Senior

COMMENT Earned all-state honors with 67 Tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 5 interceptions.

ATHBraden JonesBentonville West6-0183Junior

COMMENT Linebacker had 104 tackles, 3 quarterback sacks and 7 TDs (3 offense, 2 defense, 2 kickoff returns)

RETLuke WyattFS Southside5-11170Sophomore

COMMENT Accumulated 39 kickoff returns for 948 yards (24.3-yard average) and 2 TDs.

PJosh BuxtonBentonville West5-10171Junior

COMMENT Averaged 39.1 yards on 17 punts with two touchbacks and three inside the opponents' 20.

