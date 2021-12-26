Arkansas reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday





Arkansas reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The number of new cases -- 1,024 -- was down from Friday, something not unusual for a weekend and especially a holiday weekend.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted the new numbers Saturday afternoon but offered no comment other than saying, "Today's COVID update."





[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus] none STANDALONE: Compassion Center at Little Rock









The number of new cases of covid-19 in Arkansas has been steadily increasing over the past week, as the omicron variant spreads nationwide and people travel for the Christmas holiday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





So far, two cases of covid-19 caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant have been confirmed in Arkansas.

The numbers of new covid-19 cases in the state jumped from 897 Wednesday to more than 1,300 Thursday and more than 1,700 Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]





The state Health Department said Saturday on Twitter that "1,024 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today's update, and 3,725 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered."

Saturday's increase of 1,024 cases raised Arkansas' total number of cases to 549,991 since the pandemic began.

Total active cases increased by 461 to 10,033, according to the Health Department.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]





The number of Arkansans who have died from covid-19 increased by 14 Saturday bringing that total since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,058.





A total of 467 Arkansans were hospitalized with covid-19, according to Saturday's report. That's 24 fewer than were reported Friday.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





The number of Arkansans on ventilators increased by five Saturday to 113, according to the Health Department.

The total number of Arkansans who have ever been hospitalized with covid-19 during the pandemic was 29,306. The total number ever on ventilators with covid-19 during the pandemic was 3,090.





Counties with the most new cases Saturday were Pulaski with 213, Craighead with 117 and Benton with 107.

According to Saturday's report, 1,498,319 Arkansans have been fully immunized and 349,144 have been partially immunized.

Arkansas' estimated population is just over 3 million.











