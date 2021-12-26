ASGA welcomes 5 into its hall of fame

2020

Kim Backus

Ernie Breckenridge

Tracy Harris

Stacy Lewis

2019

Jerald Barnett

Lisa Cornwell

Bill Hall

Jon Zieske

2018

Dawn Darter

Chris Jenkins

Brent Winston

2017

Bryce Molder

Jim O’Keane

Dan Van Horn

David White

2016

Jack O’Keefe

Julie Oxendine

Warren Stephens

2015 (NO HALL OF FAME CLASS)

ASGA Centennial Banquet

2014

Glen Day

Barry Howard

Wes McNulty

2013

John A. Cooper Family

Ken Duke

Bev Hargraves

Orville Henry

Ginger Brown Lemm

2012

Dan Snider

Dr. Malcolm Moore Jr.

Petey King

Tim Zimmerebner

2011

Randy Beaver

Tom Raney

2010

Carolyn Creekmore

Mike Mitchell

Sam Spikes

Horace Lacey

2009

Bobby Baker

Rosey Bartlett

Jay Fox

Bobby McGee

2008

Jeff Hamm

Carl Jackson

Al Rayford

Ralph Williams

2007

Joe Bushee

Sean Fister

E.B. Gee

Pete Fleming

Chester Lowe

2006

Al Alexander

Jack Jordan

Louis Lee

Bill Martin

Tanna Richard

2005

Cliff Calderwood

Harold Calderwood

Tommy Hanson

Jim Lindsey

Grover Poole

Don White

2004

Joe Brown

Paul Collum

Patricia Weis

Bob Ralston

Steve Ralston

2003

Richard Crawford

Charles Lewis, III

L. E. “Gene” Keeney

Clyde “Sug” Wilson

Pat Summerall

2002

Jane Whitmore Chronister

John Daly

Walter Eugene Davis

George McKeown

Richard “Bubba” Smart

R. H. Sikes

2001

Martha Jett McAlister

Dick Murphy

Wyn Norwood

Frank Stiedle

Tommy Stobaugh

2000

Robert Dedman

Jack Fleck

Ed Harris

Ed Dell Wortz

1999

Byron Nelson

Ross Collins

Stan Lee

Lucy Byrd Mock

1998

Davis Love Jr.

Mary Perrin

Jack Stephens

Willis Watkins

1997

Miller Barber

Fred Gordy, Jr.

Bill Henry

Charles Lewis, Jr.

Paul Lewis

1996

Ellis Bogan

Tommy Bolt

Alice Fryer

Lou Miller

Ron Richard

Charles “Monk” Wade

1995

S. W. Creekmore

Ted Darragh

“Dutch” Harrison

Jack Robinson

Hogan Rountree

1994

Walter “Junie” Dowell

Herman Hackbarth

Don Murphy

Paul Runyan

Hattie Turnage

The University of Arkansas' women's golf team can claim many things. Multiple NCAA individual champions, SEC titles and Olympians are among them.

But 50 years ago, the Razorbacks didn't even exist.

"It was my junior year [in 1972-73], and they said we want to have a golf team," Pam Spikes recalled. "So they recruited me and about four other people that I had known growing up playing golf in the state of Arkansas."

That was just the beginning of several decades of women's golf dominance for Spikes, one of five inductees in the 2022 Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame class, including Lee Brun, Dot Germain, Don Murphy and Trey Rutledge.

Spikes played in her first Arkansas Women's Golf Association state championship in 1967, and in 1979 she won her first title, the Arkansas Match Play championship.

Spikes went 11 years without another AWGA title before beginning a run of four state amateur championships over 10 years (1990, 1992, 1995, 1999), doubling up with the AWGA Match Play title in 1990.

Her longevity is perhaps what's she's most proud of. Spikes' final two AWGA Match Play championships came in 2012 and 2013, giving her titles 34 years apart.

"Love for the game and good health," Spikes said when asked what she attributes her long career. "I've always been a very competitive person and golf gives me that outlet because I didn't grow up ... with the sports kids can play now. So, golf was it, and I'm so thankful."

After graduating from Arkansas with a degree in accounting, Spikes worked as a certified public account for several years. But her work interfered with golf, so she decided to go into teaching, becoming a professor of accounting at the University of Central Arkansas in 1980. She got her PhD in accounting at Ole Miss and then returned to UCA, teaching there until she retired in Dec. 2018.

Her return to Arkansas coincided with the start of the best stretch of her golf career. Spikes made the US Women's Mid-Amateur in 1999 and then advanced to the knockout rounds of the US Senior Women's Amateur in both 2002 and 2003.

Yet it's not the success that sticks with Spikes most. She says it's not about the golf but rather the friends she's met along the way, competing in events such as the Fore States Team Championship -- an annual competition between teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma -- and the USGA State Team Championships.

And she's done her part to pass the game on to future generations. Spikes served as a volunteer assistant for Mount St. Mary in the early 2000s and is on the board of the Arkansas Girls Golf Council, an organization that provides funds for travel and scholarships to junior girls golfers.

"You've got to help others," Spikes said. "There are so many people that have given much more back than I have. ... [But] I don't know what I would've done in my life if gold hadn't been such a big part of it."

LEE BRUN

A professional at Jonesboro Country Club, Brun has helped the Jonesboro golf team to 15 state championships and sent more than 60 players to college on golf scholarships, including current World No. 335 and former Razorback Austin Cook.

Brun reached the finals of the PGA Tour Champions Q-School and played in the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, shooting a 16-over 158 and missing the cut at NCR South in Kettering, Ohio.

DOT GERMAIN

Germain spent 15 years on the LPGA Tour from 1974-89, winning the 1980 S&H Golf Classic. She was a four-time ASGA Amateur winner, taking titles from 1968-71.

Germain also led Southern Illinois to a national championship and undefeated season in 1968 before finishing second as an individual the following year while also earning All-American honors. She was inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 1982.

DAN MURPHY

The son of Don Murphy and brother of Dick Murphy -- both ASGA Hall of Famers -- Dan Murphy grew up in Texarkana before playing golf at the University of Arkansas.

He followed his family's path, becoming a career PGA Golf Professional. Murphy started at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. before going to Puerto Rico's Dorado Beach Resort and two different clubs in Atlanta. Murphy also played in two U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and a pair of PGA Senior Championships. He died in 2013.

TREY RUTLEDGE

Rutledge has been the superintendent for more than two decades at Hot Springs Country Club, host of a 2019 NCAA Division II men's regional, the Great American Conference championships, multiple U.S. Open qualifiers and several ASGA championships.

Rutledge has served on the board of the Arkansas Chapter of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America where he has also served as its president.