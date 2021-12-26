Autopsy results pending in homicide Woman's body discovered during welfare check by relative or friend

EL DORADO -- The investigation is continuing in the slaying of an El Dorado woman who was found earlier this month inside her residence at a local apartment complex.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division said last week that he is still awaiting a medical examiner's report from the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death for 57-year-old Carolyn Richards.

"We know that the manner of death is homicide. They're in the process of doing their autopsy right now and I hope to receive a phone call at some point ... that could tell us the cause of death," Harwell said previously.

Richards was found dead on the morning of Dec. 8 inside her residence on W. First Street in El Dorado.

Officers responded at 7:53 a.m. Dec. 8 to a report of a possible homicide.

Harwell said a friend or family member had gone to Richards' apartment to check on her after becoming concerned when they were unable to reach her.

Police have released few details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

When asked about the state of the residence when officers arrived, Harwell described the scene as gruesome and declined to comment further. He said it appeared that Richards had been dead for several hours and that she last spoke to a friend or relative by phone at approximately 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Harwell said investigators are still probing the matter and did not have any details they were ready to release publicly.