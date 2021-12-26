Sections
ASANTE SANA (THANK YOU VERY MUCH!)

Breaking the glass ceiling

Councilwoman Grace Mwashala honored at African Heritage House by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:34 a.m.
Beatrice Ekworomadu makes remarks at a celebratory dinner for her mother, the Hon. Grace Mwashala of Tanzania (seated, right), Dec. 11 at the African Heritage House in Little Rock. Mwashala is the recently elected councilwoman for Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania .... the only woman to be elected to this position. The event was hosted by Beatrice and Charles Ekworomadu..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

The Hon. Grace Mwashala, newly elected councilwoman residing over Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania, was honored at a Dec. 11 celebratory dinner at the African Heritage House in southwest Little Rock. The event was hosted by Mwashala's daughter and son-in-law, Beatrice and Charles Ekworomadu. The event drew family members from near and far, along with members of Little Rock's African community.

Dr. Kristy Ikanih welcomed guests and presented Mwashala with an Arkansas Traveler certificate along with a special acknowledgement from the governor's office. Ikanih also introduced master of ceremonies Jorn Agugbuem.

Attendees dined from a sumptuous buffet of African dishes and toasted Mwashala, whose translated remarks in Swahili -- including a warm "asante sana" ("Thank you very much") -- came after Beatrice Ekworomadu shared a memory-laden tribute to her mother.

The event was also a chance to celebrate Mwashala's 70th birthday. Family members and friends showered her with dollar bills while dancing to tunes spun by John Nwachuku.

Mwashala is said to be the only woman to have been elected to her position.

-- Story and photos (unless otherwise indicated) by Helaine R. Williams

