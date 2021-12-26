Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Central Construction, 1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, $355,707.
Mulhearn Wilson, 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $176,409.
Mulhearn Wilson, 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $170,803.
RESIDENTIAL
Renaissance Homes, 6 Valley Crest Court, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
Randy Wright Building, 29 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $759,000.
Kellco Custom Homes, 32 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $750,000.
James M. Woods, 36 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $535,000.
Byron Homes, 46 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.
Hartness Construction, 4 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $390,000.
Turner And Sons, 55 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
Home And Business, 76 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $352,000.
Tri-State Intl. Bldg., 1865 Ringo St., Little Rock, $250,000.
Mulhearn Wilson, 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $196,750.
Bosley Construction, 30 Huntington Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Frankie Jordan, 1514, Hanger St., Little Rock, $75,000.