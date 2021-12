The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1312 S. Louisiana St., residential, Marvin Johnson, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $123.

72204

• 5400 W. 12th St., commercial, Rally's, 4:32 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $400.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Jasmine Robinson, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, property value unknown.

• 2500 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Chloe Dolan, 1:47 p.m. Dec. 17, property value unknown.

• 217 S. Valentine St., residential, Patrick Newsom, 4:12 a.m. Dec. 19, property value unknown.

72209

• 9101 Auxor Road, residential, Brittanty Eggerson, 7:13 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $100.

• 8801 Doyle Springs Road, commercial, Nicole Garrett, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 17, property value unknown.

• 5800 Scott Hamilton Dr., commercial, Windsor Door, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $2,000.

• 43 Warren Dr., residential, Shabrya Stanton, 8:22 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $650.

• 6600 Lancaster Road, residential, Jose Duarte, 11 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $101.

72211

• 12111 W. Markham St., commercial, El Porton, 6:12 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $351.

• 13200 Chenal Parkway, residential, Daja Adams, 6:00 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $429.

• 1907 Gamble Road, residential, Glenda Akins, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $800.

72227

• 10201 N. Rodney Parham, commercial, McDonald's, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $10,501.













North Little Rock

72113

• 8701 Maumelle Blvd., commercial, Zone Mart, 1:06 a.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $5,200.

72114

• 800 N. Beech St., residential, Sharon Phillips, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $100.

• 2511 Arkansas Ave., residential, Johnny Moore, 5 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $1,670.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Tobiah Well, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $850.

• 1912 N. Magnolia St., residential, Patricia Bonds, 7:43 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $1,150.

72116

• 111 E. C Ave., commercial, Spring Massage, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $60.

• 4700 W. Commercial, commercial, Brent Wyatt West Publishing, 9:19 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $696.

• 4601 N. Hills Blvd., commercial, Super Stop, 4:05 a.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

• 910 Skyline Dr., residential, Charles Carroll, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $1,880.

72117

• 3400 Industrial Center, residential, Andrew Hubbert, 3:12 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $2,900.

• 8888 Faulkner Lake Road, commercial, 440 Storage, 10 a.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

• 400 Phillips Road, commercial, Kimbel Mechanical Systems, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $1,750.

• 2508 Arkansas 161, residential, Jennifer Carr, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $500.

• 9401 Diamond Dr., commercial, Arco, 3 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $2,650.

• 1906 Arkansas 161, commercial, Lantrip Construction, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, property valued at $800.

72118

• 6116 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, Phillips 66, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $11,150.

• 6109 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, Exxon, 1:13 a.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $6,200.