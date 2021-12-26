Calendar 12-26-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Through Monday, Dec. 27

Agencies list holiday closings

Several agencies have announced their closing schedules for Christmas. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and the Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed through Dec. 27. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System libraries will be closed through Dec. 27.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). The public is invited to participate. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com or https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org.

Pine Bluff hosts King Cotton

King Cotton Holiday Classic, one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the nation, is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. For tickets or details, visit kingcottonclassic.com. Scheduled games as of Dec. 22:

Monday, Dec. 27

GIRLS

• 9 a.m.: Game 1A, Watson Chapel vs. Shreveport Huntington

• 10:15 a.m.: Game 1B, Sylvan Hills vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

BOYS

• 11:30 a.m.: Game 2, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower vs. Little Rock Parkview

• 12:45 p.m.: Game 3, Raymond (Miss.) vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers

m 2 p.m.: Game 4, Chicago De La Salle vs. Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial

• 3:15 p.m.: Game 5, White Hall vs. Shreveport Huntington

• 4:30 p.m.: Game 6, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia

• 5:45 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Watson Chapel

• 7 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Calvary Baptist

• 8:15 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge vs. Pine Bluff

Tuesday, Dec. 28

GIRLS

• 9 a.m.: Game 10A, Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

• 10:15 a.m.: Game 10B, Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington

BOYS

• 11:30 a.m.: Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond-Christian Brothers loser vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel loser

• 12:45 p.m.: Game 12, King Bracket, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist loser vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff loser

• 2 p.m.: Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower-Parkview loser vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial loser

• 3:15 p.m.: Game 14, Creed Bracket, White Hall-Huntington loser vs. Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia loser

• 4:30 p.m.: Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Raymond-Christian Brothers winner vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel winner

• 5:45 p.m.: Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia winner vs. White Hall-Huntington winner

• 7 p.m.: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist winner vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff winner

• 8:15 p.m.: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Hightower-Parkview winner vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial winner

Wednesday, Dec. 29

GIRLS

• 9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

BOYS

• 11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner

• 12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Game 16 loser vs. Game 18 loser

• 2 p.m.: Game 23, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser

• 3:15 p.m.: Game 24, Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner

• 4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser

• 5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Game 15 loser

• 7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship

• 8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship.

Through Tuesday, Dec. 28

Library hosts events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Community sets Watch Night event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Watch Night Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The guest speakers will be pastors Antoniyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center, William Shaw of Pleasant View Ministries, Greg Smith of City of Love Outreach and Restoration Church, and Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center. The host pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Through Sunday, Jan. 2

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Jan. 2, according to the calendar from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events: Jan. 4 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Medical Professionals – "A Day in the life of an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon" workshop will be presented by Dr. Kenneth R. Collins Jr. Seventh through 12th graders interested in health careers are invited to attend the workshop on Zoom, according to a news release. Jan. 11 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Engineers – Math Cash App Challenges are held during each workshop. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom. Jan. 18 – 6-7 p.m. – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request. Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Reception set for Small Works on Paper

The Arkansas Arts Council will host an opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The display has works by feature 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. The Small Works exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov, (501) 324-9767, or https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

ASC hosts FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., plans the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8. Participants can weave pliable materials into colorful trinket baskets. This event is free, according to a news release. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities.

Friday, Jan. 14

UAPB students perform in ASC concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride, featuring students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The concert program will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. It is open to ages 16 and older. UAPB Studio students will perform a "tiny desk"-style concert as part of their fundraiser series with instructor Damon Tolbert as host. The campaign benefits UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department. Community members are invited to sing in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert. Entry into the event is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Saturday, Jan. 15

ASC plans Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present a Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop with instructor Troy DeBill, a fine arts teacher and EAST Initiative facilitator for White Hall Middle School. She will host the workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique vessels. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. No experience is necessary. The cost is $55 for ASC members, $65 for nonmembers, and $40 for ASC Flex Pay. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call 870-395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 15

ASC hosts auditions for Robin Hood production

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host auditions for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites community members ages 10 and older to sign up. For more information and to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performance dates are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 11-13. "This frantically funny, Monty Python-esque retelling of the classic 'Robin Hood' tale, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, is a jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," according to a news release. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection earlier, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Through Monday, Jan. 17

UAPB accepts youth entires for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

Saturday, Jan. 29

City to host New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars program application deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Underway

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Chamber hosts annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and the guest speaker will be former White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding, according to the Chamber newsletter. The community is invited to attend the annual dinner. Tickets are $60 each. For details or to become a sponsor, emails should be sent to Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Alphas to host Valentine fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.