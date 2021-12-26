Centenarian took to travel after meeting her husband

Kathryn King Bost is known for enlivening gatherings wherever she goes.

"I go in to dinner and I stir them up," says Bost, who lives in a Little Rock retirement community, where -- as she points out -- not everyone feels their best every day. "I try to make them all laugh before I leave."

Bost, born on Aug. 13, 1921, celebrated 100 years of life with family and a couple of close friends this year.

"I was born 100 years ago, in a house that's still standing," Bost says. "That house is on the National Historic Register."

She was raised by her maternal grandmother near Clarksville from age 7, when her mother died of complications after surgery, until age 14, when her father remarried.

"My father lived with his mother-in-law for seven years with the two children -- my brother and I -- and I never heard a cross word between them," Bost says. "That's remarkable, isn't it? And my brother and I were not exactly the easiest."

She graduated in 1943 from the nearby College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., an institution favored by her grandfather because it was affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and because her father was on the board of trustees.

"It was a good school and I learned a lot and I had a good education. But I didn't get to go away to school," she laments. "I was determined that my children would get to go away to school. I thought I missed something. I don't know that I did, but I always felt that I did."

She taught school in southern Arkansas before getting married in 1944 to Roger Bost, who was with her in school at Clarksville -- he played football and she was a cheerleader -- as well as at College of the Ozarks.

"He was always the most mischievous," she says of her late husband. "I was never the prettiest girl in the room, but I was always the most popular. I just always liked everybody."

They were still newlyweds when they moved to Durham, N.C., for his pediatric residency.

"I hadn't been out of Arkansas but maybe a couple of times in my whole life," she says. "I think marrying Roger was one of the life-changing things because he got me out of Clarksville. I didn't stay in Clarksville and teach school like a lot of people did."

Four years later they moved to New Orleans where Roger was on the faculty at Tulane University and senior staff pediatrician at Charity Hospital. His health suffered from the stress of his work, leading to their decision to move to Fort Smith, where he entered private practice.

"I got to be in the Junior League and I was in the theater and I loved my life in Fort Smith," she says. "Roger had a big practice and he was president of the school board -- and he was the first doctor in Fort Smith to have one waiting room for both Black and white patients. We were ground breakers."

Fort Smith schools were integrated, too, during his time on the school board, and he championed inclusion for special education students. Through it all, she was his sounding board.

"We were one in everything," she says.

After World War II, before the schools in Fort Smith had libraries on site, Bost helped with driving a bookmobile so children could borrow reading material.

"We bought a big old house in Fort Smith and it had a big tree in the backyard and all the neighborhood children played in our yard, and I loved it," says Bost, who welcomed those children who came to play with her own four. "They got up, ate breakfast and came to our yard, and we had the basketball goal and we had the swing and we had the porch with the steps that they could sit on."

She was entrenched in the Fort Smith community and jokes that she almost left Roger when he told her in 1965 that he wanted to move to Little Rock.

"He decided to work for the state and his income went down so I went back to teaching school. I was the Hall High librarian," she says. "That was the year they integrated all high schools. There was nothing in the Hall High library for Black students and so I had to completely restock something they would be interested in."

While Roger was at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, his work took him to Taiwan and she joined him for a monthlong trip.

They bought an RV when he retired and spent three months in Alaska, taking in parts of Canada on their way back home.

Bost's daughter, Becky Tucker, considers what her mother's life might have been like if circumstances were different.

"A lot of what she has done with her life is take care of all the domestic arena that enabled my father to go do a lot of really wonderful things," she says. "If mother had been born in our time, she could have been a marvelous businesswoman."

Bost, too, thinks about what might have been.

But, she says, "I've had a wonderful life."

