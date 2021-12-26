Christmas celebrants fewer as virus lingers





Around the world Saturday, Christmas arrived amid a surge in covid-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances.





Yet, as the world enters the third year of the pandemic, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available.

Pope Francis used his Christmas Day address to pray for more vaccines to reach the poorest countries. While wealthy countries have inoculated as much as 90% of their adult populations, 8.9% of Africa's people are fully inoculated, making it the world's least-vaccinated continent.

Only a few thousand well-wishers turned out for his noontime address and blessing Saturday, but even that was better than last year, when Italy's Christmas lockdown forced Francis indoors for the annual "To the City and the World" speech.

In the United States, many churches canceled in-person services, but for those that did have in-person worship, clerics reported smaller but significant attendance.

"Our hopes for a normal Christmas have been tempered by omicron this year ... still filled with uncertainties and threats that overshadow us," the Rev. Ken Boller told his parishioners during midnight Mass at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City. "Breakthrough used to be a happy word for us, until it was associated with covid. And in the midst of it all, we celebrate Christmas."

The Rev. Alex Karloutsos, of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church of the Hamptons in Southampton, N.Y., said attendance at the Christmas Eve liturgy was a third less than last year's, with "the reality of the omicron virus diminishing the crowd, but not the fervor of the faithful present."

St. Patrick's Church in Hubbard, Ohio, held Mass on Christmas Eve in a nearby high school because of a church fire this year. The Mass drew about 550 people, said Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar, who presided.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II noted another year of pain -- particularly personal after losing her husband, Prince Philip, in April -- and urged people to celebrate with friends and family.





Thousands of people across Britain got vaccine booster shots for Christmas as new cases hit another daily record of 122,186. The Good Health Pharmacy in north London was one of dozens of sites that stayed open Saturday to administer "jingle jabs" amid a government push to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year.

The head of intensive care at a hospital in Marseille, France, said most covid-19 patients over Christmas were unvaccinated, adding that his staffers are exhausted or can't work because they are infected.

"We're sick of this," said Dr. Julien Carvelli, the ICU chief at La Timone Hospital, as his team spent another Christmas Eve tending to covid-19 patients on breathing machines. "We're afraid we won't have enough space."

On the other side of the globe, hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, spent Christmas without homes, electricity, or adequate food and water after a typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.

Gov. Arthur Yap of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were damaged or destroyed, appealed for help. He was happy that many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after covid-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: "Please don't forget us."

At a reception center for asylum-seekers in Cyprus, Patricia Etoh, a Catholic from Cameroon, said she did not have any special plans because it just did not feel like Christmas without her 6-year-old child, whom she had to leave behind.

But she added: "We're grateful we're alive, and when we're alive, there's hope."

At least one American Christmas tradition was revived after the pandemic drove it online last year: the annual reenactment of George Washington's daring crossing of the Delaware River in 1776. Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday. Crowds were in the hundreds, down from the usual thousands.

Covid-19 testing continued in some places Christmas Day, while other sites closed for the day.

Lines that in previous days wrapped around the block at a small testing center in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood shrank considerably Saturday, when the only customers inside were Shayna Prihoda and Michael Boundy, whose negative tests freed them to visit Boundy's parents in Michigan.

"We would have stayed home and quarantined," Boundy said.

Swelling numbers of cases in Florida made tests almost as popular as Christmas ham. Florida hit a new case record for the second day in a row.

Hours before a testing site opened at Tropical Park in Miami, dozens of cars lined up. To alleviate demand, county workers had distributed 12,500 at-home test kits Friday at libraries.

Most of New York City's 120 testing sites were closed Saturday, a day after police were summoned to a Brooklyn neighborhood to quell an angry crowd that had been expecting to receive free at-home testing kits, only to have the supply run out.

CANCELED FLIGHTS

Chairs were empty at some dinner tables after airlines around the world canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and reduced staffing.

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to covid-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. were canceled Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped Friday. More than 250 more flights were already canceled for today. FlightAware does not say why the flights are canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue had all said Friday that the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were behind the cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. "This was unexpected," she said of omicron's impact on staffing. Delta and JetBlue did not respond to questions Saturday.

According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled Saturday flights. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from "covid-related sick calls."

European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday season flights because of staffing problems tied to covid-19.

For travelers, that meant time away from loved ones, chaos at airports and the stress of spending hours standing in line and on the phone trying to rebook flights.

FlightAware's data shows airlines scrapped more than 6,000 flights globally for Friday, Saturday and today combined as of Saturday evening, with almost one-third of affected flights to, from or within the United States.

Chinese airlines made up many of the canceled flights, and Chinese airports topped FlightAware's lists of those with the most cancellations. It wasn't clear why. China has strict pandemic control measures, including frequent lockdowns, and the government set a lockdown on Xi'an, a city of 13 million people, last week.

Air China, China Eastern and Lion Air, an Indonesian airline with many canceled flights, did not respond to emails Saturday.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year when travel resumed.

To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of covid-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel.

POPE'S ADDRESS

In his address, Francis called on Jesus to "grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of goodwill to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects."

"Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most," the pontiff said from St. Peter's Basilica.

He also asked Jesus to "comfort the victims of violence against women, which has increased in this time of pandemic," a scourge that he recently denounced as "almost satanic."

In a sharp contrast to last year, when he made the address from within the Apostolic Palace, surrounded by only a few people because of coronavirus restrictions, this year Francis spoke from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to thousands of faithful present in the adjacent square.

Such outdoor gatherings are prohibited in Italy, which was hit last week by a surge in coronavirus cases. But Vatican City, which sets its own rules, allowed the crowd to gather Saturday for the pope's Christmas address. Those present were required to wear masks and respect social distancing.

Throughout the address, his message was one of solidarity and community.

"Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried," the pope said. "There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield, Michael Tarm, Peter Smith, Bobby Caina Calvan, Larry Neumeister, Michael Schneider, Ron Todt, Danica Kirka, Jim Gomez, Daniel Cole and Tali Arbel of The Associated Press; and by Gaia Pianigiani and Elisabetta Povoledo of The New York Times.

Christians attend a Christmas mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)



Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)



People wearing a face mask, walk past a Christmas tree, at a shopping mall in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)



The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, West Bank Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Mussa Qawasma/Pool Photo via AP)



A woman holding a rosary waits for Pope Francis to deliver the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



A man dressed as Santa Claus dances outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, on Christmas Day in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas hit by the coronavirus with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Saturday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)



A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COPVID-19, prays during a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)











