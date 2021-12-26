City saw hope, joy in 2021

On Feb. 28, 2021, Pamela A. Smith became the first Black woman to serve as chief of the United States Park Police.

Formed in the earliest days of the republic by President George Washington, the USPP is America's oldest federal agency. It has immense responsibilities. They involve safeguarding national treasures like the Statue of Liberty, the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial -- symbols known around the globe as markers of freedom, sacrifice, and compassion, encapsulated in words upon Lady Liberty such as "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

For Chief Smith, the road to leading the USPP began in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she was born, raised, and attended college at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This December, as we reflect on the ideals of hope and joy, and as we consider Chief Smith and others, we're keenly aware of those ideals flourishing within our community.

Pine Bluff experienced its share of hardship this year. But this has also been a city of unprecedented progress, perseverance and potential. Chief Smith is an example of that, filling us with hope of what our residents can accomplish when supported and embraced with opportunity. Our college graduates are an example of this, like the UAPB graduates who listened to the chief's keynote address earlier this month at their 2021 fall commencement; students now primed for greatness in their next endeavors as teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and whatever else they aspire to do.

In fact, this has been a time of commencement for many great things in Pine Bluff. On Dec. 1, the city received half a million dollars from the Arkansas Rural Connect Grant Program, an initiative that will fund quality broadband in a much needed area of the community.

In June, the city received a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat covid-19 and improve the overall health of local residents. Lowe's Home Improvement also awarded Pine Bluff a $250,000 grant to support the renovation of an old school, which the city is now remodeling into a transitional facility for people without homes. At this facility, they will be able to participate in critical services that lead to financial independence, greater stability, and ultimately more opportunity.

Earlier this month, it was announced that students at Friendship Aspire, right here in Pine Bluff, ranked among the top schools in the state for academic performance. They scored approximately 86 for the 2020-21 school year, based on the English language arts and the ACT Aspire test. They proved that exceptionalism exists in Pine Bluff in the minds of our young people.

In November, the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Center opened to the region. This building, managed by Jefferson County, Arkansas, will serve veterans in Pine Bluff and surrounding communities by providing the diverse services that are needed to navigate daily life. The construction of a new coroner's office and health department facility are also nearing completion.

Additionally, almost two years after the opening of the city's new state-of-the-art aquatic center, students in the Pine Bluff Sharks Swim Club won the Arkansas AAU State Championship in July. Several students either won or tied for first place in their age divisions as well, with swimmers who placed first, second or third qualifying for the Junior Olympic AAU Nationals in Houston in July 2022.

When the center opened in 2019, we expressed that our ultimate dream was for one or more Pine Bluffians to compete in the Summer Olympics someday. These students are proof that our dream can be -- and will be -- a reality.

These are only a few examples of the extraordinary things happening in our city. Like communities near and far, 2021 was often challenging for Pine Bluff. But the achievements and greatness that are occurring must not be forgotten or overlooked. Among all the challenges there have been reasons to celebrate with joy. There have been reminders that we don't hope in vain and we don't work needlessly. Pine Bluff is still rising. Our people are breaking barriers and setting new limits on excellence.

So the next time you see the Statue of Liberty or the Washington Monument, remember that they are being protected by an agency led by a Pine Bluff native. The next time you hear about our city, think about the students who are excelling in our schools, the athletes who are competing at the top of their fields, and the developments that are transforming life in Southeast Arkansas. This holiday season, reflecting on the past and glancing forward, Pine Bluff is a city of joy and hope.

Shirley Washington is mayor of Pine Bluff.