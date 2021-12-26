Covid case surge in Africa driving new concerns, restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya -- In just the past three weeks, the percentage of Kenyans who tested positive for the coronavirus jumped from less than 1% to more than 30% -- the country's highest positivity rate yet.

In Uganda, nearly 50 lawmakers and their staff members, some of them vaccinated, tested positive this past week after attending a sports tournament in neighboring Tanzania.

And in Zimbabwe, skyrocketing infections have pushed the government to institute new restrictions on businesses and incoming travelers.

Across Africa, countries are reporting a surge in covid cases, and health officials worry about how the new omicron variant will impact the world's least-vaccinated continent. Omicron, first detected in southern Africa, remains highly contagious, but so far, it is causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations than previous variants such as delta.

The latest wave comes as many African countries were beginning to reopen and businesses were hoping for a robust holiday season -- only for governments to reintroduce curfews and quarantines and impose new vaccine mandates.

Even as Britain and the United States lifted omicron-related travel restrictions on southern African states in the past week, Africans faced new travel restrictions from elsewhere because of the rising infections. Beginning Saturday, the United Arab Emirates was suspending entry for travelers from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania, and impose additional requirements for those traveling from Ghana and Uganda.

"We are unfortunately going to be celebrating the end-of-the-year holiday season in the middle of the fourth wave that's sweeping across the continent," Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference Thursday.

At least 21 African countries are now experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic, according to the Africa CDC. Three countries -- Algeria, Kenya and Mauritius -- are undergoing a fifth one.

Cases have more than doubled in recent weeks in nations including Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Positivity rates have soared, too: Malawi reported a 46.29% positivity rate Thursday compared with just a 1.54% rate on Nov. 30.

Infections are surging among young people in Uganda, with some public health researchers attributing that to younger age groups being the most active during the holiday season.

Omicron is tearing through Africa, with 22 nations now reporting the variant. It is not known whether the highly contagious variant is the dominant one or the one driving the surge of infections across Africa. But health experts say that even in countries where genomic sequencing is not readily available, the sudden bump in cases could point to the spread of the Omicron variant.

And experts say overall covid infections in Africa are probably higher given the lack of widespread testing in many countries.

Early data from South Africa this past week suggested that the country's omicron wave might have peaked, with officials ending tracing efforts and scrapping isolation for people who were possibly exposed but not experiencing symptoms. Another study showed that people diagnosed with omicron in South Africa were less likely to be hospitalized than those with previous variants such as delta.

But Nkengasong warned that the data from South Africa might not hold for other countries, because the population there is relatively young and the vaccination rate is high compared with that of many other African countries.