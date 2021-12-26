Drones: waging war without risk

The front page of last Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette included a New York Times story with a one-column headline: "Airstrike findings counter military."

A smaller secondary headline added: "Civilian toll seen higher than told." A small photograph showed an Afghan man displaying a list of villagers killed two years ago in a U.S. drone attack.

It was easy to skip the story in favor of larger front-page headlines about the spread of covid-19's omicron variant and the impact of price inflation on central Arkansas governments.

But the airstrike opus, which a Democrat-Gazette editor astutely put on Page One, raises a serious moral question as artificial intelligence intrudes ever more deeply on human decision making: How do war's ethical equations shift when drone strikes make it fully safe for attackers to engage the enemy?

In the Democrat-Gazette, The New York Times account ran for 51 column inches, a substantial commitment of news space. But it was just a sampler of the stupendous Times story, which occupied five full pages inside the paper's main news section, including a dozen photographs. The text stretched for 205 column inches--a staggering commitment of reading time.

The New York Times main headline read: "Hidden files bare military failures in deadly strikes." The subhead added: "High-flying drones and precision bombs regularly hit innocent targets."

For its story, The Times obtained the U.S. military's confidential assessments of more than 1,300 reports on civilian casualties. That trove, according to reporter Azmat Khan, "lays bare how the air war has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government's image of war waged by all-seeing devices and precision bombs."

It was distressing to read about the U.S. military's battlefield shortcomings and the widespread civilian casualties it produced. But the built-in ethics of drone warfare somehow troubled me more as I tackled the story from top to bottom.

The fact is that drones and other artificial intelligence hardware have made air warfare completely safe for the attackers deploying them. These technicians are likely to be sitting at a console hundreds or thousands of miles from where their deadly weapons strike, perhaps in an air-conditioned office in the United States. They'll never earn a Purple Heart, except possibly for carpal tunnel syndrome.

During World War II, an estimated 450,000 German civilians died as Allied bombers repeatedly targeted most cities of any size in the Third Reich. But the British and American bomber crews faced terrifying mortal odds, much more so than the Germans being bombed. The chances of a crewman on an Allied heavy bomber surviving the standard 30 European missions without death or capture were 29 percent. Those odds favored death.

Today's U.S. personnel, as they stage the drone attacks while far from harm's way, are aware of their life-or-death responsibilities. And most of them are decent human beings, aiming to play a positive role in the so-called "war on terror." But computer screens can put a mask over reality--a camouflage likely enhanced by the ubiquity of the violent digital games that the operators may have played while growing to military age.

The morality of remotely activated warfare has become a topic of academic debate. In a 2020 essay printed by the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, author Langdon Ogburn cited an argument against drone attacks that he labeled "unfair killing"--of enemy combatants, and even more so of civilians.

Ogburn added that "this argument is underpinned by the belief that for one side of war to be able to kill the other, they must be willing to assume the risk of physical harm upon themselves. This assumption of risk is absent in drone strikes, making their use for killing in war immoral."

It's hardly a surprise to learn that defensive drones already exist. As military hardware becomes more and more beholden to artificial intelligence, these remote-controlled defenses can be imagined shooting down an enemy's attacking drones in the nick of time.

That vision could presage real-life versions of the video wars that continue to provide vicarious pleasure to countless gamers. The 1983 movie "WarGames" comes to mind. It posited a super-computer that seized command from its military controllers to play "Global Thermonuclear War"--and nearly launch a civilization-ending cataclysm.

Imagine future fleets of dueling drones armed with megatons of hydrogen bombs. Then be afraid. Be very afraid.

Jack Schnedler is a retired Arkansas Democrat-Gazette deputy managing editor/Features and a Vietnam-era Army veteran.