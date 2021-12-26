Fayetteville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff

A Fayetteville man is in custody after fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing Friday leading to a standoff with Springdale police.

39-year-old David Pyle of Springdale has been charged with capital murder and violation of parole.

After receiving a call at 12:52 a.m. regarding an altercation between two men, officers arrived at 1889 N. College Ave. and found an injured man in the business parking lot, according to a department social media post. The victim was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, according to the police report.

The police report states multiple witnesses saw Pyle arguing with the victim before he walked to his car and retrieved a knife that he used to stab the victim several times. Video surveillance footage corroborated the witness accounts.

After the incident, Pyle fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his home. The preliminary report does not reveal how law enforcement managed to detain Pyle.











