Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
WELCOME HOME

Festivities and finger food

Home for Healing hosts holiday open house, members honored by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:28 a.m.
.Laquita Whitfield, board members of the year, and Nicole Winters, young professional of the year at the Home for Healing Christmas Party on 12/09/2021 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Home for Healing hosted a Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 for its volunteers, donors and sponsors.

Guests enjoyed a festive array of finger foods and drinks while mingling.

Board member Laquita Whitfield was honored as Board Member of the Year and Nicole Winters, a member of the organization's young professional group The 4300 Club, was named as Young Professional of the Year.

Formerly named Family Home, Home for Healing provides low-cost lodging and support to parents of babies in an intensive care unit and to patients undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Festivities and finger food

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT