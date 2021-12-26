Festivities and finger food

Home for Healing hosted a Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 for its volunteers, donors and sponsors.

Guests enjoyed a festive array of finger foods and drinks while mingling.

Board member Laquita Whitfield was honored as Board Member of the Year and Nicole Winters, a member of the organization's young professional group The 4300 Club, was named as Young Professional of the Year.

Formerly named Family Home, Home for Healing provides low-cost lodging and support to parents of babies in an intensive care unit and to patients undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins