Fort Smith makes housing development plans for 2022

FORT SMITH -- City leaders are encouraging more housing development to meet the expected population growth spurred by several expanding area industries.

Fort Smith had a population of 89,142 in the 2020 census, a roughly 3.4% increase from 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Local developers are working to provide housing for an unknown number of incoming Singapore Air Force families as the Ebbing Air National Guard Base prepares to become the international training hub for the Foreign Military Sales program.

Curtis Ralston, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce board chairman, said at its annual meeting in October that Ebbing is one of the largest employers in the River Valley, with about 1,000 personnel contributing to an area economic impact of $450 million each year. He said the Foreign Military Sales program is expected to bring hundreds of families to the region, creating a significant economic impact on the metropolitan area.

Foreign Military Sales allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, lend services and hold training exercises to a foreign country when the president determines it will strengthen world peace, according to the U.S. Air Force. Ebbing will be a training center for F-35 fighter jets for Singapore and other participants through this program.

Lt Col. Troy Howerton, Foreign Military Sales program integration officer, said Ebbing doesn't have details about specific housing needs for the Republic of Singapore Air Force members and their families, but it has learned from visits with them at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona that they have developed close ties with the local community.

Tim Allen, Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said Tuesday that before the Foreign Military Sales program was announced in April, over 1,100 housing units were already planned locally in 2022. He explained the units included single-family and multifamily houses, condos and apartments.

"So we weren't starting from zero, which is good news. Since we've announced the project, I've been able to meet with no less than 20 builders and 20 local banks about 1,100 units to be built," he said. "That's great, that's a good start, but more than likely we're going to need more."

Allen said a lot of the 1,100 units will be along the Arkansas River and into Barling. Most will be located in Chaffee Crossing because it has land available for development, he said.

"So a lot more options, not only for military, but for nonmilitary as well," he said.

He noted Fort Smith leaders touted the area to military officials as a place with big-city amenities, but a small-town feel.

"They really enjoyed their time here," Allen said. "It's great to win a project of this magnitude, but at the same time, we have to deliver the things that we promised them."

Allen said some of the development companies building housing include ERC Holdings, Cobblestone Homes and Ghan and Cooper Commercial Properties.

ERC Holdings has broken ground on 50 houses for phase two of the Regency Park addition at Chaffee Crossing. Rod Coleman, ERC Holdings chairman, said phase two will be completed around May, meaning families could be moved into those homes by the end of 2022.

Coleman said many of the units being built in Fort Smith are sold, with "very few" homes for speculative buyers.

"There's a real need for housing," he said. "I know for a fact we've got five subdivisions ready to hit the ground by the spring of next year in Chaffee Crossing. It's going to be almost 450 housing units, and all of that stuff will be ready when the time comes with the Singaporean group coming in. But right now, we're building for an existing market, people that want to live here now. Everything that we're building or are being built by the builders in our subdivisions are spoken for."

Coleman attributed the city's population growth in recent years to growing industries and the addition of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. He said housing developers are seeing an increase in work as a result of the anticipated population growth, especially with the Foreign Military Sales program and the announcement of a potential production facility in the Chaffee Crossing area.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority trustees recently approved selling 20 acres and four buildings to Los Angeles-based TGE Global Entertainment to develop a $30 million movie production studio.

"It's really been a boom for us here in Fort Smith, particularly the housing suppliers, because there's just such a need to place all of those people," Coleman said.

Coleman said workers in the city's industrial sector are looking for houses in the $200,000 to $450,000 range, so housing suppliers will continue to expand in that area. He said since they don't know what types of housing the Singaporeans will look for, he plans to be aggressive developing single-family and multifamily housing in the $200,000 to $750,000 price range over the next year.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in Fort Smith was roughly $170,000 in November, and is trending upward about 13.3% each year.

"We've got a head start on some new housing developments, the banks now and the builders now know that we've got to build more, which is great because everyone gets to do what we do best, and that's build out Fort Smith and make it even a better place to live, work and play," Allen said.