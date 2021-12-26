Garland County GOP seeks chief

The Republican Party of Garland County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to accept nominations for chairperson, the organization said in a news release.

A seminar will also be held to provide information to anyone who plans to file as a Republican candidate for county public office, County Committee member, or as a delegate to the County Convention.

The meeting will be held in the conference center at 615 W. Grand Ave. in Hot Springs. There will be no meeting on Jan. 6, the group's regular meeting date.

According to Republican Party of Garland County and Republican Party of Arkansas rules, an election must be held within 75 days after the resignation of the committee chairman, the release said. Matt McKee resigned as chairman on Dec. 2. Kathy Edds, first vice chairperson, will continue to serve as chairman until a successor is elected.

The nominations of any County Committee member as a candidate for chairman will be accepted during the Jan. 13 meeting. An election will be held during the next Republican Party of Garland County meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

The release said the duties of the chairperson include presiding at all meetings of the County Committee and the County Executive Committee; coordinating the political activities of the county; assisting Republican candidates in organizing, planning and conducting their respective campaigns in the county; and performing other duties as assigned by the County Committee. The chairman also appoints all chairpersons and members to serve all standing and ad hoc committees.

Anyone interested in seeking the position can call Jim Keary, Republican Party of Garland County secretary, at (501) 786-9206 or email jlkeary@gmail.com.

During the seminar, information also will be provided to anyone seeking to be a Republican candidate for county public office, County Committee member or as a delegate to the County Convention. The necessary forms for filing will be available at the meeting.

Applicable forms and filing fees must be submitted to the chairman or secretary before the filing deadline between Feb. 22 and March 1. Times and places filings may be made to the chairman or secretary will be provided. Additional information and forms are available at http://www.TheRPGC.org.

Filing fees are as follows: county judge, $4,000; sheriff, $4,000; circuit clerk, $3,000; county clerk, $3,000; tax assessor, $3,000; tax collector, $3,000; treasurer, $3,000; coroner, $1,500; justice of the peace, $500; constable, $100; RPGC committeeman/woman, $50.