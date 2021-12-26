Grainger gifts Georgia State an easy victory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Darren Grainger and Georgia State saved their best for the last game of the season -- and especially for a thoroughly dominating third quarter.

Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.

The Panthers (8-5) finished with their seventh win in eight games, dominated the lone bowl played on Christmas Day and set a season record for wins.

Coach Shawn Elliott called it "the best performance Georgia State football has had this year."

"I think we finished Christmas Day with one of the best presents we could have ever asked for and that's a commanding, dominating win," Elliott said. It was the first time the program had won back-to-back bowl games.

His team was up 20-13 at halftime but scored the next 31 points.

Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including a play fake midway through the third quarter when he scampered 34 yards untouched into the end zone. It was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, and he was named the game MVP.

Ball State (6-7) couldn't summon up many big plays after Drew Plitt's 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead.

The Cardinals finished with a losing record a year after Coach Mike Neu led his alma mater to its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996.

"This group of young men has changed our program, and I mean that," Neu said. "A few years ago, we were struggling, we were down and out. These guys stuck together."

Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State, along with career-highs of eight catches and 109 yards.

The Panthers defense also supplied two touchdowns: a 37-yard fumble recovery by defensive end Javon Denis and a 55-yard interception return by Antavious Lane that ended the team's 28-point third quarter.

"I really just wanted to win," Grainger said. "It didn't really matter how it came. We were talking so much about getting the eighth win this week."

Plitt completed 27 of 46 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Ball State, which was without injured leading receiver Justin Hall. Jackson caught 12 passes for 146 yards.

It was Plitt's last game of his career at Ball State, but afterward, he was looking ahead to how his returning teammates can bounce back.

"I feel like this team is going to surprise a lot of people," Plitt said.

Ball State linebacker Christian Albright (9) celebrates a sack against Georgia State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Georgia State running back Tucker Gregg (26) carries during the first half of the team's Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Ball State wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) catches a pass and goes on to score a touchdown during the first half against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott cheers his players in warmups before the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) holds the MVP trophy after the team's Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. Georgia State won 51-20. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Georgia State players celebrate a 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)



Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott dons the championship ball cap after the team's Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. Georgia State won 51-20. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

