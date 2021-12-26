Hall coach sees gains, wants wins

The 2021-22 season has afforded Jon Coleman a chance to experience something he's never had to encounter much, if ever, during his tenure as head coach of the Little Rock Hall boys' basketball team.

Coleman, who's won more than 72% of his games and three state championship in his 12 seasons at the helm, has been forced to build his team from scratch because of the facelift the school has undergone over the past 23 months.

Hall was converted into a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) school last year and saw a large portion of its students zoned to Little Rock Southwest when it opened its doors, also in 2020. Those two monumental changes have had a trickle-down effect on the Warriors.

"Basically, we've had to start all over," Coleman said. "With the reconstitution of the school comes a lot fewer students. Right now, we're probably coming in at right under 300 students in grades nine through 12. Therefore, we don't have the kids that we once had. In addition to that, with the new high school opening and with us playing eight-man football, a lot of kids left.

"That actually cost us two starters from last year. So in saying all of that, we've got a very young team. We're starting ninth graders and a sophomore, and I'm talking about kids that haven't played a lot of basketball. When you add all of that up, there's going to be some growing pains."

Those aches have been rough for Hall (0-6), which will try to pick up its first win this week when it plays in the Coke Classic in Fort Smith. A victory of any kind could do wonders for a young team that's dropped all of its nonconference outings and plays in one of the state's stiffest conferences regardless of classification. The Warriors will get at least three cracks to get into the win column before taking on rival Little Rock Parkview on Jan. 11 in its 5A-Central Conference opener.

"I purposely didn't change our schedule a whole lot," explained Coleman, whose team has played in the always tough Rumble on the Ridge tournament in Forrest City as well as the notable Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana, Texas. "We want to play that competitive schedule because the idea is to build for the future."

The future may be now for this current batch of Warriors. Xavier Simpson, Caleb Randle and Hayden Singleton -- all freshmen -- are playing big minutes as is sophomore Roderick Blackman. That quartet is serving as the building blocks that Coleman thinks will lead Hall back to state prominence.

The long-time coach is also aware that patience is the key to that restoration project.

"While our uniforms say Hall and our colors say Hall, this isn't the Hall of old," he said. "That can be said for the athletic program as a whole. But I'm alright with that as long as we've got a group of kids that really want to work and play. These guys are actually getting better.

"Of course, sometimes getting better isn't necessarily relative to winning. We're kind of playing a catch-up game, and the kids don't have a lot of experience. Actually, there was a point where I didn't know if we'd be able to fill a varsity team this year. So we weren't as competitive in earlier games because we hadn't had the gym time with all the guys. But I think we're going to be a lot more competitive in conference than what people may think because we're starting to develop some chemistry."

SYLVAN HILLS BOYS

Seeing is believing

Sylvan Hills' hopes of making another deep postseason run this year took a hit when its top two scorers -- Nick Smith and Corey Washington -- transferred in the offseason. Those losses, coupled with the graduation of several key players, put the Bears in a difficult situation.

That doesn't mean the goals have changed, though. Expanded roles for returners and extended minutes for newcomers have presented Sylvan Hills with a unique opportunity.

"We're 5-2, and that's really without our football players really getting their feet wet all the way," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said after his team's 54-51 loss to Watson Chapel on Wednesday. "You lose 10 seniors. ... when you have that many guys gone, you're gonna have situations early, like missing out on opportunities throughout the course of games. But I really think we'll get some of those things worked out as the season progresses."

Despite everything the Bears lost from the previous year, they've performed well. Sylvan Hills had played only one home game prior to its contest against Watson Chapel, and that resulted in a victory over Little Rock Catholic. The only other loss the Bears suffered was at Morrilton on Dec. 7.

In its most recent encounter, Sylvan Hills got contributions from just about everyone that played. DaCarter Coleman, Trey Tippen and James Deloach did the majority of the scoring, but Shamar Womack, Jaden Rahmann and Xavier Okafor – all seniors – had impacts on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats eventually won the game after hitting a late three-pointer, but Davis saw enough from his team to feel as if they're on the right track.

"I've really been proud of the kids for playing as well as they have," Davis mentioned. "They've bought in and are working extremely hard. Now we're just into that issue where the football guys are in here, and a lot of teams and coaches are going through that. It's pretty standard for where everybody is.

"But I feel good about the guys. We've been able to play a lot of kids. The effort is there, and we'll get it figured out."

PEA RIDGE GIRLS

Mixed results

A sick feeling reverberated through the stomach of Pea Ridge Coach Heath Neal after watching the way their game with Providence Academy unfolded Tuesday.

The Lady Hawks watched a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead evaporate and ultimately turn into a 43-38 loss. Pea Ridge (7-6) isn't accustomed to undergoing those kinds of setbacks, particularly those where it gives up a double-digit lead late, and Neal doesn't want to get used to them either.

"We've got a young team, and it's been a culmination of things that's hurt us at one point or another in games," Neal explained. "We've got some talent within that young team, but we're very inexperienced. We're to the point in the first half of the season where we're trying to find our identity and really figure out who we are and what we're capable of."

While that conundrum intrigues Neal, it may mystify future Pea Ridge opponents. The Lady Hawks won their first four games, lost their next five and then won three in a row before suffering that five-point defeat to Providence Academy.

Neal admitted that there have been times where he feels his team can be dangerous, but he also noted there are other nights where he thinks they struggle with the confidence to be dangerous. The one constant he's mentioned that he's noticed revolves around their defense.

"That's the biggest thing we have consistently on a nightly basis," he said. "We're guarding very well. That hasn't changed, and I think we're holding teams on average to 35, 36 points a game. We're doing that well, but we just have moments where we struggle scoring sometimes."

Pea Ridge has scored 40 points or less seven times. Of those seven games, the Lady Hawks are 1-6. They'll have an opportunity to better those outputs in the coming days during its holiday invitational tournament.

"We're really trying to make sure we follow through with our execution and our game plan offensively," Neal said. "As the year goes on, I know we're going to look like a different team every single game because we're gaining experience and learning how to play with each other. That's what we're facing right now."

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE GIRLS

No surprises

There's usually no dull moments on the sidelines for Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh. There are, however, occasions where he's left shaking his head about something he's seen out of his team, albeit good and bad.

He's experienced both this season.

"We've been a little inconsistent, which happens when you've got a couple of new additions and people out sick," he said. "And it's OK because it's early. Hopefully we can get all of that out of the way by the time late February rolls around. We've got a Christmas tournament coming up that'll test us with some games, and that's what those are for.

"When conference play really starts to heat up after the new year, we'll start seeing more consistency. At least, I hope."

There hasn't been a whole lot that has surprised Marsh thus far. He lost a few seniors, but he knew he had both of his all-state players in Riley Brady and Avery Marsh back, as well as starting guard Olivia Jackson. He also knew junior Ashauni Corley would make an impact offensively and defensively.

Perhaps the biggest, and most important, thing he realized coming in was that there'd be an adjustment period for all, which sometimes may not unfold as fast as teams want them to.

"And to be honest, that can be the case for every high school program," he explained. "Every season is different. You have to adjust a little bit to your personnel, and we're still trying to figure some of that out a little bit.

"That's just typically what a lot of high school coaches go through at this time of year. Nobody is in a panic mode, though. It always takes time, unless you have all five starters back."

Marsh said his team's last game, a 59-24 victory over Sheridan on Dec. 17, gave him a good feeling about the direction they're heading. He's hoping to know more when Episcopal Collegiate (7-4) plays Guy-Perkins on Tuesday in the first round of the Wildcat Classic.

"When you play three back-to-back games, it's really going to test you in a lot of things," he said. "It won't be just your physical toughness, but it'll be your mental toughness, too. Sometimes winning or losing is not the biggest thing right now. It's how you handle certain situations.

"You play a three-game tournament, as a coach, it's a lot that you're looking for. You want to see how they react to things because they're going to have to do the same thing if we're fortunate enough to make it to the postseason."

ARKADELPHIA BOYS

Backcourt in motion

Arkadelphia hasn't played in a state tournament since 2015, but those around Clark County are starting to believe that drought may soon come to an end.

Since losing their season opener at Hot Springs Lakeside, the Badgers (11-1) have won 11 games in a row, nine of which have been by at least 17 points. For Arkadelphia Coach Donald Williams, there's a fairly simple reason as to why his team has been on a tear as of late.

"Good guard play," he said. "We've got a good veteran ballclub, really, but our guards have really got us going. We've had good forward play, too, but our guards have been the key to our success by far."

Williams has a host of student athletes in his backcourt that have had banner games already, ranging from returning all-stater Ryan Harris to Antoine Palmer to Ty'ron Hughes. Even Nazjay Lambert, a 6-5 small forward, has moonlighted at the guard spot at times with favorable results . The common denominator for all four is that they're seniors, an attribute the long-time coach has always admired within his teams.

But Williams has done something this year that he hadn't done in his more than 40 years of coaching, and he revealed it's made his team – more specifically his guard rotation – even more formidable.

"I moved up a ninth grader," he said. "James Elgas. ... he's been a pleasant surprise. He takes a lot off our two main senior guards that we have."

Elgas has already set the school's single-game assist record with 16 in a victory over McDonald County, Mo., earlier this year. His addition, according to Williams, has been seamless to a senior-laden group.

Williams, though, didn't stop there.

"I've got another senior coming off the bench, Isaiah Salinas, that's been playing lights out," he noted. "His first year to play basketball was last year, but this year, he's come back and has been huge. He's given us a big spark. ... he can score it well, take the ball to the hole. It's been nice all the way around."