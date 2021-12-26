Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
HOLLY, JOLLY CHRISTMAS

Holiday party hosted at historic Trapnall Hall

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Chase Crawford, Kaili Pridgen and Will Teeter on 12/07/2021 at Trapnell Hall.

Trapnall Hall, a Greek Revival house built in downtown Little Rock in 1843, was the setting for a Holiday Shindig on Dec. 7. The merry event was the annual holiday party of the Arkansas State House Society.

Guests enjoyed tacos and finger foods while listening to vintage Christmas records.

Trapnall Hall, which is managed by the Old State House Museum, was decorated for Christmas with a tall tree decked in red and gold and garlands of evergreens and red and gold ribbon draped on fireplace mantels.

The Arkansas State House Society is a young professionals organization that supports the preservation and the programs of the museum.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Holiday party hosted at historic Trapnall Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT