Holiday party hosted at historic Trapnall Hall

Trapnall Hall, a Greek Revival house built in downtown Little Rock in 1843, was the setting for a Holiday Shindig on Dec. 7. The merry event was the annual holiday party of the Arkansas State House Society.

Guests enjoyed tacos and finger foods while listening to vintage Christmas records.

Trapnall Hall, which is managed by the Old State House Museum, was decorated for Christmas with a tall tree decked in red and gold and garlands of evergreens and red and gold ribbon draped on fireplace mantels.

The Arkansas State House Society is a young professionals organization that supports the preservation and the programs of the museum.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins