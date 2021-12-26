



Happy birthday (Dec. 26): You'll bring order to your world through list-making. These documents hold magic for you. You'll clear your mind, serve your heart and prioritize in such a way to make your life sing with the elements that bring you joy. In the professional realm, your enterprising ways will create opportunities for advancement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're not looking for a fight, but you're aware; the fight is always going on somewhere. Ever the warrior, it's as though you are marching to some distant battle hymn only you can hear.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As you seek the next right action, you must also consider the wisdom of inaction. In the stillness, you will feel your different options, which include the option to watch and wait.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People have fought and died for the freedom to believe as they wish. You do not take this freedom for granted and will exercise its limits, trying on different beliefs to see how they fit.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're strong enough to do it on your own, but it's much better when you include others. You need input. A partner will show you what you're not seeing, keep you on track and be good company along the journey.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You get to decide who you want to work and socialize with. Keep in mind that tenderness can be a powerful form of strength. Gentle, warm, positive people will bring out the best in you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've invested in different projects and people, so some of your energy is still out there circulating in the universe. Take stock of what you have. It may be time to call it back to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You offered advice that wasn't taken. This is your chance to say, "I told you so," but you'll refrain because you're above such infantile jabs. What you care about more than being right is being helpful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Someone erroneously told you, "To get the fruit, you have to climb the tree," or a message akin to that. The truth is that sometimes, the fruit hangs low, and all you have to do is reach up and pluck it off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're unique, and the world you've made for yourself is a thing of wonder. You give people the opportunity to participate in situations they normally wouldn't be able to access.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Knowing why you want to do something is much more important than knowing how to do it. You'll find many different "hows" when you have a good "why."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When people wrong you, you think of the times when you've wronged others and you'll give what you would have wanted in those moments: compassion and a second chance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your memory is strong and undiscerning. You'll recall important facts and less useful ones alike. All this data make it easier to be creative and harder to be focused.

FRESH SEASON; NEW THOUGHTS

The word “intelligence” is an umbrella over so many areas that even its dictionary entry, spreading from math to biology to angels, feels incomplete. Our understanding of intelligence is as intricate, mysterious and ever-changing as our expanding knowledge of the world itself. The first Sunday of a fresh season brings new ways of being smart.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The final days of 2021 feature a Jupiter change, a conjunction of Mercury and Venus, and finally a Mercury change just before the new moon in Capricorn. The themes will be worked out as we sort through an emotional landscape of the year’s ending notes.

Jupiter in Pisces touches our feelings with the magic wand of expansion. What starts as a vague notion becomes large enough to classify. In the weeks to come, little attractions are magnetized. Small kindnesses are indicative of bigger, warmer experiences to come. Loose ties become bonds; irritations become grievances; wishes turn into passion quests; and affection grows desirous.

Mercury and Venus add to profundity with a conjunction that lets us understand the implications of our daily habits and how often we are really doing what we love. These repetitions are, of course, our life. Course adjustments will be more easily made with a ramp-up starting Wednesday, so don’t wait to make your resolutions. Go into the change with your top three intentions in mind.

New Year’s Day brings the Mercury shift into Aquarius, a fantastic omen for technological and social wins. With the right tools and team, anything is possible.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: David Sedaris shares his diaries from 2003 to 2020 in his latest release, “A Carnival of Snackery.” Capricorn is known for ambition, civic responsibility and work ethic, a magic combination that Sedaris exemplifies in unparalleled ways, not only through his daily writing practice, intensive tour schedule and custom of signing books for hours until the last patron is satisfied but also for his habit of roaming the English countryside picking up garbage.



