• Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, rector of the fire-ravaged, under-repair Notre Dame Cathedral, celebrated a pandemic-limited Christmas Eve Mass at Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois Church in Paris, saying "Christmas is hope. We have to continue to fight, to reach the point where we can try to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

• Cpl. Brendan Mullin, among some Marines on snowmobiles who helped Santa deliver toys to 2,500 kids in 11 villages in Alaska's Arctic as part of the Toys for Tots program, said of the youths "when you can see the smile through the mask, you know it's a big, genuine smile."

• Ryan Wasson and his brother Eric, both of New Hampshire, again regifted a Santa's Candy Book of assorted fruit flavors, keeping alive their Christmas tradition that began as a joke back in 1987 and over the years has led to the candy being frozen in a block of ice, suspended in Jell-O and one time sewn into a teddy bear.

• Kris Kringle, or rather a Japanese office worker dressed as such, said, "I was able to enjoy the scenery as I picked up garbage," joining 260 people who filled trash bags during a holiday cleanup near Tokyo Station.

• Bartholomew, 81, the patriarch and spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, is fully vaccinated but has mild symptoms after testing positive for covid-19 and is urging the faithful to get their shots.

• Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, who are spending the holidays in Los Angeles, tested negative for covid-19, despite being in close contact with an aide who tested positive.

• Arsenio Wells, 31, of New Orleans was arrested on a carjacking charge after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint at a gas station before the owner had refilled the tank, and was caught after a chase that began when he stopped for gas at a station 20 miles away.

• DeWayne Sylvester Sr.'s 15-year prison sentence is intact after a Louisiana appeals court upheld his conviction for using a box cutter to stab a stranger who threw a beer can at him during an argument outside the EZ Aces Casino in Lake Charles.

• Ramon Casaus with Battle Tested Business, an entrepreneur and leadership group in Albuquerque, N.M., called it "The 505 Dinner" in reference to the city's area code after he and his colleagues, looking to give back to the community, left $5,555 as a tip for two servers to share.