It took several meetings at camp before it clicked





Conor Brown didn't have much to say to Samantha Brown the first few times he was in her presence.

In the summer of 2012, they were both campers through the Ozark Mission Project, which involves four or five church youth groups that are divvied up so campers spend a week or so working with people outside their own churches to finish tasks like building wheelchair ramps, painting houses, yardwork and repairs.

Samantha, no family relation to Conor despite the same last name, was a rising high school senior in her hometown, Prescott, that year; Conor was a rising junior in Benton.

They were assigned to different groups, but Conor's church youth director was leader of the group Samantha was assigned to, and he gravitated toward them in the evenings when everyone gathered for dinner.

"Conor would sit at our table and he would talk to his youth director and another kid in my group he went to church with," Samantha says. "I thought he didn't like me because I would try to get in the conversation and when I would say something Conor would just look at me like 'that was stupid.'"

He didn't think she was stupid.

"I just didn't know her, so I didn't really feel comfortable around her," he says.

The following summer, Conor's choir group visited Samantha's church and she was asked to show them around.

"I didn't know if I should say, 'Hey, I remember you,' so I just didn't really say anything to her," Conor says.

Samantha, still assuming he didn't like her, also kept mum.

In 2015, Samantha and Conor were at OMP again. Conor was volunteering at the camp while taking summer courses at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Samantha was the leader of one of the groups he popped in to help.

"I was just rolling in to help wherever they needed it, and obviously I was going to talk to her -- the adult in charge -- and not some random teenager," he says. "We started talking and I thought she was cool."

Samantha was glad to see Conor being friendly but she had a boyfriend and didn't think beyond that.

The camp's work was physically demanding, sometimes with a steep learning curve, and everyone had to work together to get it done.

"You lean on each other, help each other, so anybody you're there with at OMP you're bonded with," Samantha says.

That summer, one of their camp friends planned a get-together at her apartment. Conor initially planned not to go.

"I had a test to study for," Conor says. "My friend roped me into coming."

Things were rocky for Samantha and her then-boyfriend, who lived out of state, and Conor could tell she was upset. Nothing he said seemed to help matters, though.

"I was just trying to be polite," he says. "I just kind of slipped out and disappeared without telling anyone."

As Christmas approached that year, Samantha, a student at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, texted the OMP friends from the summer gathering.

"She said, 'Hey, we need to get together in Conway again,'" Conor says. "I was sitting there just agreeing with everyone, like, 'Oh, that would be a lot of fun. Somebody should really do that.' And then I realized that, oh, I could do that because I had a place in Conway."

While everyone was at his apartment in Conway, Conor had a conversation with a guy who, unbeknownst to him at the time, had gone out a couple of times with Samantha. He mentioned to Conor that Samantha was fun to be around and easy to talk with -- and Conor suddenly realized he thought so, too.

"It kind of clicked," he says.

He struck up a conversation with Samantha that night.

"There were specific bands I listened to in high school and college and nobody ever knew who they were, but he had them on his playlist," she says. "That had never happened."

Right on the spot, they looked up one of the bands online and bought tickets for a concert a few months away at Juanita's, which had closed before showtime rolled around.

In January 2016, Conor went to Arkadelphia to see Samantha. He met her friends that weekend and ate Indian food at her favorite dive. They walked around historic downtown, and he asked her to be his girlfriend.

"It just felt right," he says.

They saw each other every weekend after that, and at the end of the semester Conor moved to Arkadelphia.

They got engaged in December 2017 during a trip to San Antonio with friends, who helped set up candles, champagne and macrons decorated to spell out a marriage proposal.

In October 2018, she and Conor opened Samantha's Bakery and Cafe in Arkadelphia.

They were married on Nov. 18, 2018, at the Venue at Twelve Oaks in Hope.

The Browns were involved with OMP until before the covid-19 pandemic, even directing the camp in 2017. They have a 10-month-old daughter, Livi. They hope she'll participate someday, too.

"Maybe next year we'll go back," Samantha says. "It's in our blood, for sure. We love it."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I thought he did not like me.”

He says: “I really didn’t think anything of it.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “After the ceremony and everything we snuck away to the bridal suite and just had a moment for just ourselves.”

He says: “We ate our food and just talked and processed everything. That’s the most memorable thing for me.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Make sure everybody’s doing their fair share. Conor does so much. Make sure everybody’s on the same team.”

He says: “Get over whatever desire you have to be right. You just need to do what you collectively think is best for your family and for each other.”



