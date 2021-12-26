Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 12-26-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Observation: Observed standing water in walk-in cooler. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Water was removed during time of inspection.

• ECONOLODGE, 210 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Only two sinks noted in the kitchen area during inspection. A sink with at least 3 compartments should be provided to manually wash, rinse, and sanitize equipment and utensils. No test strips are available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• J-MART STORE, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Sausage (76 degrees F) in hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Ice machine interior damaged and needs to be repaired. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. No hot water available in restroom during inspection. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Ceiling tiles throughout the establishment are visibly unclean and need to be cleaned. 0 footcandles of light observed in dry storage room, walk in cooler, and walk in freezer. Adequate lighting should be provided. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• MATTIE'S ITALIAN ICE CREAM, 8007 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 8. No test strips observed during time of inspection. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Inspector gave Mr. Buckhanan a copy of the letter for the CFM (certified food protection manager) course that was given in October of 2019. Inspector explained to him that he has a year from his opening (09/01/2021) to take and pass the course.

• MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Observed ice packaged in store with no identifying information on it. Ice packaged in store should have store identifying information listed on it. Observed a container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Listed: 2-102.12 At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• SINGH BROTHERS LLC, 10008 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Observed single use containers being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• THE ALL AMERICAN, mobile, 209 S. Main St. # B. Date of inspection Dec. 8. No hot water observed in establishment. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Inspector gave Mr. Bess a copy of the letter for the CFM (certified food protection manager) course that was given in October of 2019. Inspector explained to him that he has a year from his opening (08/05/2021) to take and pass the course.

• THE WILD HOG INC., 4600 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 8. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• BLAKE STREET FISH MARKET, 1130 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed seasoning in bulk containers not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed an opening at the bottom of the back door. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Cutting boards should be resurfaced or replaced. Some shelving in the kitchen area is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Floors, walls, and ceilings throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floors throughout kitchen, walls, especially near front door and ceiling throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be repaired. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.